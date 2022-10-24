Read full article on original website
Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Penn State Very Clear
Ryan Day and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road this weekend for a showdown with 13th-ranked Penn State. This game is Ohio State's toughest of the year so far, at least on paper. The Buckeyes are the better team but we've seen the Nittany Lions push more talented OSU squads to the limit and beyond in the past.
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup
This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
Joel Klatt explains how Ohio State's defense improved under Jim Knowles
One of the things that Ohio State has improved on this season is its defense because of first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, broke down what makes Knowles a good coordinator and why the defense has improved under his watch on Thursday. “Knowles had...
Caden Curry feeling ‘beyond blessed’ with opportunities this season at Ohio State
Caden Curry couldn’t be happier to be a Buckeye. The true freshman has carved out a nice role with the Buckeyes, seeing action in 5 of a possible 7 games so far. Curry said he feels “beyond blessed”, and called the decision to attend Ohio State “the greatest decision I’ve ever made.”
Pat Kraft, Penn State AD, reacts to 'frustrating and disappointing' aspect of Nittany Lions' 2023 B1G schedule
Pat Kraft isn’t happy. The Penn State Athletic Director reacted with disappointment to the announcement of the Nittany Lions’ 2023 B1G schedule. Kraft took particular issue with Penn State’s start in the conference. “It is incredibly frustrating and disappointing Penn State will be starting our Big Ten...
Greg McElroy explains Michigan as his No. 1 team, decision to put Ohio State behind other competitors
Greg McElroy explained why Michigan is the top remaining undefeated team in college football. In an appearance on ESPN’s College Football Live, McElroy ranked the remaining undefeated teams. He gave Michigan the No. 1 spot on his list of the 6 teams. On the show, ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly made his own ranking of the undefeated teams. There was a difference in the 2 lists.
James Franklin comments on Penn State opening conference play away in 2023
James Franklin has had to start conference play on the road a lot during his tenure. It sounds like he’s getting tired of it. Penn State will have to do it again in 2023. Franklin brought up how AD Pat Kraft felt about the news, and stated that he didn’t want to discuss it at the time. Kraft was on record talking about how disappointed he was that Penn State is starting B1G play on the road for the eighth-straight season.
James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy
Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence
Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Ryan Day recalls getting fined for skipping award show to recruit CJ Stroud with Mike Yurcich
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have a big test this weekend when they go on the road to face No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day has a good relationship with Penn State’s offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. In a recent press conference, Day reflected...
Ryan Day praises maturity of Ohio State WR room: ‘They don’t look like they’re 18, 19, 20’
Ryan Day has been impressed with how his wide receivers have handled things this season in Columbus. The WR core has stepped up in the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With Smith-Njigba out, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr have filled in quite nicely. Egbuka has 735 yards receiving while Harrison is second on the team with 598. They have also combined for 17 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
Police: Teen brings loaded handgun to south Columbus high school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old boy is wanted after Columbus police said he brought a loaded handgun to a south Columbus high school Monday. According to police, the suspect left South High School on the 1100 block of Ann Street and then returned at approximately 1:55 p.m., when he was stopped and searched by […]
