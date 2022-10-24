ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Ryan Day Makes His Opinion On Penn State Very Clear

Ryan Day and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road this weekend for a showdown with 13th-ranked Penn State. This game is Ohio State's toughest of the year so far, at least on paper. The Buckeyes are the better team but we've seen the Nittany Lions push more talented OSU squads to the limit and beyond in the past.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

A message to Penn State Football fans ahead of the Ohio State matchup

This Saturday, Penn State Football will take on the second ranked Ohio State Buckeyes inside Beaver Stadium in a game that could make or break the Nittany Lions’ season. To the discontent of much of the fanbase, this game will kick off at noon. It’s not exactly ideal, but that doesn’t matter.
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt explains how Ohio State's defense improved under Jim Knowles

One of the things that Ohio State has improved on this season is its defense because of first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt, broke down what makes Knowles a good coordinator and why the defense has improved under his watch on Thursday. “Knowles had...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Greg McElroy explains Michigan as his No. 1 team, decision to put Ohio State behind other competitors

Greg McElroy explained why Michigan is the top remaining undefeated team in college football. In an appearance on ESPN’s College Football Live, McElroy ranked the remaining undefeated teams. He gave Michigan the No. 1 spot on his list of the 6 teams. On the show, ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly made his own ranking of the undefeated teams. There was a difference in the 2 lists.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin comments on Penn State opening conference play away in 2023

James Franklin has had to start conference play on the road a lot during his tenure. It sounds like he’s getting tired of it. Penn State will have to do it again in 2023. Franklin brought up how AD Pat Kraft felt about the news, and stated that he didn’t want to discuss it at the time. Kraft was on record talking about how disappointed he was that Penn State is starting B1G play on the road for the eighth-straight season.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

James Franklin Defers to Pat Kraft on 2023 Scheduling Controversy

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked how he felt about Penn State starting Big Ten conference play on the road for the eighth consecutive season and 13th time in 14 years. He deferred to discussing that matter at another time. Athletic Director Pat Kraft spoke on the matter already...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence

Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day praises maturity of Ohio State WR room: ‘They don’t look like they’re 18, 19, 20’

Ryan Day has been impressed with how his wide receivers have handled things this season in Columbus. The WR core has stepped up in the absence of Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With Smith-Njigba out, Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr have filled in quite nicely. Egbuka has 735 yards receiving while Harrison is second on the team with 598. They have also combined for 17 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH

