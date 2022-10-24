In a perfect world, you'd buy everything your child's heart desires. In reality, you have a budget. Toys can be surprisingly expensive, which is why it's always exciting when beloved items go on sale. Well, get ready for some serious savings, because many popular retailers have already rolled out amazing early Black Friday deals. You can save big on everything from bikes to playhouses, all before Black Friday even hits. Get a head start on the savings with these impressive sales.

9 HOURS AGO