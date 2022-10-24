ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Clayton News Daily

How to Score Toy Deals This Black Friday

In a perfect world, you'd buy everything your child's heart desires. In reality, you have a budget. Toys can be surprisingly expensive, which is why it's always exciting when beloved items go on sale. Well, get ready for some serious savings, because many popular retailers have already rolled out amazing early Black Friday deals. You can save big on everything from bikes to playhouses, all before Black Friday even hits. Get a head start on the savings with these impressive sales.
Clayton News Daily

Amazon stock falls 14% on light holiday quarter sales forecast

Amazon stock fell some 14% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company forecast its holiday quarter sales would be lighter than analysts had expected. The e-commerce giant said it expects revenue for the final three months of the year to be between $140 billion to $148 billion, significantly below the $155 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected. The weaker forecast comes as rising inflation and looming recession fears weigh on consumer purchasing decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy