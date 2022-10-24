Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
How to Score Toy Deals This Black Friday
In a perfect world, you'd buy everything your child's heart desires. In reality, you have a budget. Toys can be surprisingly expensive, which is why it's always exciting when beloved items go on sale. Well, get ready for some serious savings, because many popular retailers have already rolled out amazing early Black Friday deals. You can save big on everything from bikes to playhouses, all before Black Friday even hits. Get a head start on the savings with these impressive sales.
Clayton News Daily
Score Up to 50 Percent Off Your Favorite Makeup Brands With These Early Black Friday Beauty Deals at Ulta
Ulta's Black Friday beauty deals are always over-the-top amazing. If you've been waiting anxiously to find out what Ulta has planned for Black Friday 2022, your day just got a whole lot better. From 50% off KVD Beauty Foundation to Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb sets, these early Black Friday deals on hair, makeup and skincare products will be going fast.
Clayton News Daily
Amazon stock falls 14% on light holiday quarter sales forecast
Amazon stock fell some 14% in after-hours trading Thursday after the company forecast its holiday quarter sales would be lighter than analysts had expected. The e-commerce giant said it expects revenue for the final three months of the year to be between $140 billion to $148 billion, significantly below the $155 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected. The weaker forecast comes as rising inflation and looming recession fears weigh on consumer purchasing decisions.
Comments / 0