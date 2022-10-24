Read full article on original website
princesspinkygirl.com
Crack Chicken Chili
This slow cooker Crack Chicken Chili recipe is quick and easy to prepare and is packed with lean protein, fiber, and plenty of spice; it’s filled with addictively delicious flavors that make a hearty homemade dinner. Made with chicken, broth, corn, diced tomatoes and green chilies, Ranch seasoning, onion...
Chicken Adobo
The quintessential, yet most controversial, Filipino dish is adobo. Someone may be able to identify where you’re from depending on how you make adobo. But just like any other Filipino dish, each region and household has something different that makes their adobo stand out from the rest. One will often hear, “my mom (or lola or tita), has the best adobo.” It’s what makes the dish so contentious — everyone has a version of adobo they stand by.
The Daily South
Scalloped Potatoes
Much like green bean casserole and angel biscuits, scalloped potatoes belong on Southern dinner tables. The rich, tender, creamy potato casserole is elegant enough for a nice holiday dinner but also humble enough for a weeknight meal, family dinner, or reunion potluck. With fewer than 10 ingredients on the list,...
eatwell101.com
Cheesy Baked Cabbage Steaks
These Cheesy Roasted Cabbage Steaks are so easy and delicious – The perfect crisp-tender and delicious vegetarian recipe for a simple and quick dinner. Made with a handful of ingredients, this simple recipe for cabbage steaks makes a flavorful vegetarian entree or side that you’ll make again and again!
12tomatoes.com
Greek Green Beans
Green beans are one of those side dishes that go well with just about anything. Perhaps that’s why you’ll find green beans eaten all over the world. This recipe for Greek green beans is often called fasolakia, which means “little beans”. Unlike the kind many Americans have grown up with, this version is bursting with flavor from spices, honey, and even tomatoes. But, it all comes together in the end to create the perfect balance of flavors. And, it’s a cinch to prepare.
Simple chicken and dumplings, a delicious dish
Chicken and dumplings are a delicious meal, well known in the south as comfort food. For those who are unfamiliar with this tasty treat, chicken and dumplings are like a thick soup that consists of chicken that is cooked in water, resulting in a broth that is used to cook the dumplings by boiling. The dumpling is made with flour and can be rolled flat and cut in pieces or formed into a ball and dropped into the broth.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
macaronikid.com
Quick and Easy Apple Crisp
My family loves apples! I often buy some thinking that I'll make something special with them, but then I never seem to have time and then we just eat all of the apples! But that's ok because we all want our kids to enjoy healthy snacks too. Since I can't...
University of Cincinnati News Record
Three quick and easy air fryer recipes
In my kitchen, convenience is key when deciding what I eat. Especially on school nights with minimal time to spare, finding a way to produce a healthy, tasty and, most importantly, quick source of food is crucial. Recently, with the aid of my air fryer, I’ve adapted a few classic...
thecountrycook.net
Pecan Pie Cheesecakes
These mini Pecan Pie Cheesecakes are smooth, creamy and topped with a delicious pecan pie topping. The perfect holiday recipe to grace your dessert table!. I love pecan pie and I love cheesecake so why not mash the two together and make these utterly delicious Pecan Pie Cheesecakes?! Even better is they are individual cheesecakes which makes them so much easier to serve. Perfect for holiday gatherings, these are one dessert that always goes quickly! Plus they are super simple to put together with easily available ingredients. If you want an amazing single serving dessert to share at your holiday gatherings, you have to make my Pecan Pie Cheesecake recipe.
momcollective.com
Making Dinner Fast in the Slow Cooker
My slow cooker is an underused kitchen appliance. It works very well but does not get quite enough attention as it deserves. My mom always referred to “the slow cooker” as a “crock pot” for her cooking needs. I remember she bought me mine as a gift for our first home. I have owned mine for over ten years; probably the longest-lasting appliance I have owned. It has survived many moves and is one of the easiest dinner cleanups.
Baked steakhouse chicken
You probably would not expect chicken to be seasoned with steak sauce and steak seasoning, but those are two of the main ingredients that I used for seasoning, to create my delicious baked steakhouse chicken.
skinnytaste.com
Black Bean Soup
I look forward to making homemade soups and stews when the weather gets cold. This black bean soup is hearty, super high in fiber, and inexpensive to make. It’s also vegan and vegetarian. Try it topped with avocado, sour cream or Greek yogurt and fresh chopped herbs, like cilantro or chives. You might also like this Crock Pot Chicken and Black Bean Soup, Vegetarian Black Bean Chili, or these Quick Cuban Black Beans.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
macaronikid.com
Mississippi Pot Roast
My cousin recently shared this recipe with me. It is now a family favorite! (Thanks Amy!) This is a perfect recipe for busy weeknights and chilly fall evenings!. Directions: Place your roast in the bottom of the crockpot. Sprinkle the top of the roast with the packet of Au jus and ranch mix. Cube a whole stick of butter and place cubes on top. Add in 3-5 pepperoncini peppers depending on your desired taste. Cook on low for 8 hours.
Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat
Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
therecipecritic.com
Potato Bread
This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Potato bread is a soft white bread that is spongy and delicious. The potatoes add a fluffy yet firm texture making it perfect for sandwiches, toast, or warmed with jam.
The Daily South
Layered Cranberry Salad
This Thanksgiving, why not get your jiggle on? While there's no shame in leaning on canned cranberry sauce to complete your holiday plate, this retro cranberry mold is a fun way to shake up your spread of expected Thanksgiving side dishes. If you've never made a molded gelatin salad before,...
These Martha Stewart-inspired pumpkin bars are packed with the best flavors of fall
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. Fall slipped quietly through the side door a few weeks ago with its cooler, crisper air, and I didn't even notice....
princesspinkygirl.com
Christmas Coal Fudge
This Christmas Coal Fudge Christmas candy looks like edible lumps of coal and is the perfect gag gift or sweet treat for stuffing stockings, regardless of good or bad behavior. This rich and creamy fudge recipe takes 10 minutes to make using white chocolate, sweetened condensed milk, butter, a bit...
