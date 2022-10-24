Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
What dental hygienists need from dentists in 2023
Jess Giebel, professional education manager at OraPharma and a dental hygienist, spoke with Becker's on Oct. 24 to discuss the best way dentists can support hygienists. Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length and clarity. Question: What do dental hygienists need in 2023 to be successful?. Jess Giebel:...
beckersdental.com
CEO of DNTL Bar on ‘explosive’ technical growth in the dental industry
Roshan Parikh, DDS, is president and CEO of New York City-based DNTL Bar, former head of dentistry for Walmart, founder of consulting firm DSO Strategy and co-founder of Great Lakes Dental Partners. Dr. Parikh will serve on the panel "Dental Technology: What is Game-Changing vs. All Hype" at Becker’s Future...
beckersdental.com
Top 10 dental, DSO stories in October
Coverage about workforce shortages, compensation and DSO deals were among the most read stories for Becker's readers this month. Here are the top 10 dental and DSO stories in October:. 1. Dentist salary in the best, worst states to open a practice. 2. Why dental hygienists are leaving the field.
beckersdental.com
What dental leaders told us in October
Improving work culture, industry burnout and DSO consolidation were a few of the topics dental leaders addressed with Becker's in October. How to create a better work culture for dental hygienists. Jess Gibel. Professional education manager at OraPharma and dental hygienist: When you think about what a dental hygienist does...
beckersdental.com
6 new dental company VPs to know
Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
beckersdental.com
‘Manage people and measure numbers,’ not the opposite: Cornerstone Dental Specialties COO discusses focusing on staff
Thomas von Sydow is the COO of Cornerstone Dental Specialties in Irvine, Calif. Mr. von Sydow will serve on the panel "The Best Ideas to Expand Dental Practices and Add Income" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
beckersdental.com
3 artificial intelligence moves in dental
Here are three artificial intelligence updates in dentistry that Becker's has reported on since Oct.11:. 1. Southborough, Mass.-based New England Dental Group chose VideaHealth to provide its practices with chair-side Al technology. 2. Pearl inked a deal to integrate its technology with SOTA's dental imaging software. 3. DentalMonitoring is now...
beckersdental.com
$425M in 4 years: How Overjet strengthened its standing in 2022
Dental artificial intelligence company Overjet is the only dental company named on Forbes' "AI 50 2022" list, and it has made waves in the dental industry by partnering with a variety of DSOs and payers. Beth Gaddis, content marketing manager at Overjet, connected with Becker's on Oct. 26 to answer:...
beckersdental.com
President of Evolve Dental Advisors on future changes to the dental industry
Heidi Arndt is the president of Evolve Dental Advisors in Austin, Texas. Ms. Arndt will serve on the panel "Where DSOs are Headed Next: Growth Strategies and More" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
beckersdental.com
What fueled Dental Care Alliance's growth in 2022
Molly Benz, brand director of Dental Care Alliance, connected with Becker's Oct. 26 to discuss the DSO's 2022 growth strategy and investments. Dental Care Alliance has more than 390 allied practices with more than 775 dentists, according to the DSO's website. Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length...
beckersdental.com
Dr. Benson & Associates dental director considering robotic implants, 3D scanning for growth and investments
Dan Benson, DDS, is the dental director at Dr. Benson & Associates in Wyandotte, Mich. Dr. Beson will serve on the panel "Dental Technology: What is Game-Changing vs. All Hype" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
beckersdental.com
More dentists concerned with staffing shortages than low patient demand
More dentists are concerned with staffing shortages at their practices than low patient demand, according to an October survey from the American Dental Association. The poll was taken as part of the ADA's monthly "Economic Outlook and Emerging Issues in Dentistry" report. The organization surveyed about 1,167 dentists on which of the two issues they were more concerned with looking ahead into the next six months.
Comments / 0