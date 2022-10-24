Read full article on original website
Number of first-year dental school students in the last 10 years
The number of first-year dental school students has increased by 11.6 percent over the last 10 years, according to data from the American Dental Association. The ADA maintains data on dental school education, including enrollment, diversity and tuition. Here are the number of first-year students from 67 U.S. dental schools...
6 new dental company VPs to know
Several dental companies have filled vice president roles to support growth, recruitment and products. Here are six vice presidents that have been appointed since Aug. 24. 1. Dental technology veteran Tennli Nelson joined VideaHealth as its vice president of business development. 2. David Manzanares, DDS, was elected second vice president...
Top 10 dental, DSO stories in October
Coverage about workforce shortages, compensation and DSO deals were among the most read stories for Becker's readers this month. Here are the top 10 dental and DSO stories in October:. 1. Dentist salary in the best, worst states to open a practice. 2. Why dental hygienists are leaving the field.
Neocis secures $40M in funding
Dental robotics company Neocis has secured $40 million in funding. Neocis has raised $160 million in funding since its founding in 2009, according to an Oct. 27 news release from the company. Neocis manufactures the only FDA-cleared robotic surgical system, the Yomi Robotic Dental System, which is used to perform...
President of Evolve Dental Advisors on future changes to the dental industry
Heidi Arndt is the president of Evolve Dental Advisors in Austin, Texas. Ms. Arndt will serve on the panel "Where DSOs are Headed Next: Growth Strategies and More" at Becker’s Future of Dentistry Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker’s is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Oct. 27-28 in Chicago.
What dental leaders told us in October
Improving work culture, industry burnout and DSO consolidation were a few of the topics dental leaders addressed with Becker's in October. How to create a better work culture for dental hygienists. Jess Gibel. Professional education manager at OraPharma and dental hygienist: When you think about what a dental hygienist does...
8 moves advancing medical-dental integration in 2022
Several dental companies have launched initiatives this year to further medical-dental integrated care. In June, Sonrava Health opened an office housing the LooksBrite Eye Center and Western Dental & Orthodontics in South Gate, Calif. Irvine, Calif.-based Pacific Dental Services became the first DSO to integrate dental and medical data with...
What fueled Dental Care Alliance's growth in 2022
Molly Benz, brand director of Dental Care Alliance, connected with Becker's Oct. 26 to discuss the DSO's 2022 growth strategy and investments. Dental Care Alliance has more than 390 allied practices with more than 775 dentists, according to the DSO's website. Editor's note: Response has been lightly edited for length...
