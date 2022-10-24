Read full article on original website
Candidate vying for downstate congressional seat takes jab at opponent over Social Security
The attacks between the two candidates seeking the new and open 13th congressional seat continued Tuesday with Social Security being a key issue.
wdbr.com
“Dark money” allegation for Nikki
Central Illinois Republicans are trying to get voters interested in how Democrat Nikki Budzinski (pictured) makes her money. Budzinski, of Springfield, and Republican Regan Deering, of Decatur, are vying for the new and open 13th Congressional District. Pointing to a Better Government Association investigation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) says...
WAND TV
Sangamon County Department of Public Health seeking renovations for building
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Department of Public Health is moving forward on a project to renovate and add on to their existing building. The current building is located at 2833 S. Grand Ave in Springfield. The department is working on purchasing a nearby plot of land to expand the current building.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Stiffed By AT&T Rep
The Village of South Jacksonville was stood up by a representative of AT&T this past Thursday at their monthly Committee of the Whole meeting. A representative was scheduled to appear at the meeting and give a presentation on possible locations to stick a cellphone tower to deal with the village’s ongoing dead zone problems that also causes trouble for 9-1-1 emergency service calls.
America’s First Official Witch School is in Illinois
A witch school in Illinois claims nearly 200,000 people have registered for classes. If you're interested in learning spells, Witchcraft, and Paganism, an institution of higher learning does exist in real life. 194,189 people from 193 countries have shown their interest in Wicca and registered for classes with Witch School...
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
tspr.org
Mountain lion makes it way into Springfield
A young male mountain lion is making its way through central Illinois and conservation officials are asking the public to let it continue to roam. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it was captured and fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska last fall as part of a research project.
WAND TV
Greyhound to serve Springfield Hub
Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The new Springfield transportation center has an additional method of getting into and out of the city. Greyhound is joining SMTD to provide bus service. The transportation center, known as The Hub, is currently under construction in downtown Springfield. In addition to Greyhound and SMTD...
WAND TV
District 186 reaches tentative agreement with SEA
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — After two months of negotiations, Springfield School District 186 has come to a tentative agreement with the Springfield Education Association. The agreement was reached just before midnight on Wednesday, October 26. The two parties failed to reach a deal in August with SEA President Aaron...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What are Champaign Unit 4 schools doing for Black families?
CHAMPAIGN — As the Champaign Unit 4 School District debates further desegregating its schools, many parents have asked — what else is the district is doing to advance racial equity?. Unit 4 Superintendent Shelia Boozer answered that question at Monday’s Board of Education meeting. “Unit 4 does...
fordcountychronicle.com
Wind farm boosts GCMS tax base by $16M
GIBSON CITY — The construction of the Ford County Wind Farm has added $16 million in taxable property to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school district’s equalized assessed valuation, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said, calling the increase in EAV “significant” and the main reason the district should be able to reduce its tax rate for its educational fund for the first time in almost two decades.
No-scare Halloween events happening in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Halloween is around the corner, and there’s one last weekend to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few special, not-so-scary area events that might spook your interest: Literary Evening at the Culver House, Oct. 28-29, 7 p.m., Decatur The Historic Decatur Foundation is presenting a Literary Evening at the Culver House. […]
Three Busted With a Pot-Pourri of Drugs in Illinois, a Narcotics Buffet!
Three people were busted in Southern Illinois for a pot-pourri or drugs in their car...They were for sure ready to party! NewsChannel20. Urbana Police Department got a call from a towing company, you might wanna come take a look at this vehicle we have...It has more than extra shoes in the trunk!
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
WAND TV
Health experts urge people to get flu vaccine
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting flu and other respiratory illnesses are higher than what would normally be seen in the U.S. at this time of year. The CDC reported that the flu and similar viral illnesses are notably high in Georgia, Texas...
WAND TV
Thousand of retired state workers could soon lose access to Carle doctors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network. Kathleen...
WAND TV
Expansion at Champaign Planned Parenthood for in-clinic abortion care
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Planned Parenthood in Champaign has expanded their facility for in-clinic abortion care patients. “This facility was completed just a few months back. The entire first floor has been renovated. At one time there wasn’t anything down here so a completely new renovated space,” said Health Center Manager, Jennifer Fetters.
WAND TV
Experts determine how problem gambling is affected by inflation
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Problem gambling counselors from Alpha and Omega Counseling Services have determined how affected gamblers are because of inflation. President and Owner of Alpha and Omega Counseling Services, Kerrick Kiley says people that gamble will gamble regardless of inflation or the state of the economy because it is simply an addiction.
