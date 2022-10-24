Ah, the season of symphony and change is upon us. After a fairly flawless summer, we embrace the electric energy of Portland’s last sigh before winter with our new cocktail menu. As always, we celebrate the harvest that brings us so many fantastic options. The elegiac high notes of succulently seasonal citrus; the warmth of stone fruit in its many forms; the onset of so many hearty spices.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO