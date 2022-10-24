ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Autumn Cocktails at Teardrop Lounge

Ah, the season of symphony and change is upon us. After a fairly flawless summer, we embrace the electric energy of Portland’s last sigh before winter with our new cocktail menu. As always, we celebrate the harvest that brings us so many fantastic options. The elegiac high notes of succulently seasonal citrus; the warmth of stone fruit in its many forms; the onset of so many hearty spices.
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Canby arch, quiet zone event set

There will be a grand opening event in downtown Canby on Nov. 3 to celebrate the Canby Arch and downtown quiet zoneThe City of Canby invites the Canby community to attend the grand opening of the Grant Street Arch and downtown quiet zone at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the corner of NW 1st and North Grant streets. After the honorary ribbon cutting, light refreshments will be served. The quiet zone silences train horns at the Grant, Ivy, and Elm street intersections in downtown Canby. However, should a train operator identify a potentially hazardous situation or...
CANBY, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th

Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Harvest with Annual Olio Nuovo Festival

Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.
DAYTON, OR
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR
foodgressing.com

Vancouver MICHELIN Star Restaurants 2022 Revealed

The very first Vancouver MICHELIN Guide 2022 has 8 new Vancouver MICHELIN Star restaurants – all of which were awarded one star. As an international mobility company, Michelin published its first North American “Red Guide” in 2005 with the New York edition. U.S. Guides have since been added in Washington, D.C.; Chicago; California; and Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Florida.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Chicory Week, A Three-Day Celebration of Radicchio

The Culinary Breeding Network Presents Chicory Week. Thursday, October 27th / Friday, October 28th / Saturday, October 29th. Non-ticketed, open to the public (regular menu available too) Nonnina & Culinary Breeding Network present the “RAD Pizza Party” in collaboration with Pizza Thief. Chef/Owner Darby Aldaco will be offering a special...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy