ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: Is ‘The Frankenstein Chronicles’ on BritBox, A Monster Smash Or Graveyard Trash?

What if Frankenstein wasn’t fictional? What if Frankenstein was real? Well, what if it wasn’t “real,” per se, but the spirit of the novel sparked a series of grisly murders in pre-Victorian London? That’s kind of the gist of Netflix’s new original series The Frankenstein Chronicles. The series, a spooky crime thriller that pits a “sort of” detective named John Marlott (Sean Bean) against a mysterious killer, mixes the hallmarks of the Victorian penny dreadful genre with some super specific historical references and a boatload of cameos from some of British literature’s biggest titans. (I SEE YOU, DICKENS!) But is...
The Guardian

‘You do see a bit of Jackson Pollock in it’: the country pub with a striking Nicky Winmar artwork

In a new series sharing stories of artwork in Australian homes and businesses, Pat Furze shows the painting by the AFL great that has a special place in his regional pub. You’d expect the walls of a country pub to be decorated with sporting memorabilia or old photos – and, to a large extent, Castlemaine’s Bridge Hotel, in regional Victoria, is just like that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy