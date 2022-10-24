Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
This Portland dentist will pay kids to give up their Halloween candy
A downtown Portland dentist is offering cash for candy. She hopes this incentive will help keep cavities out of kids’ mouths.
pdxfoodpress.com
Introducing: Dame Wine Club
Want the best of Dame’s wine cellar delivered to your door each month?. It’s yours when you join the Dame Wine Club—a members-only experience featuring a rotating selection of our team’s favorite natural wines from around the world. Memberships are limited! Sign up now to reserve...
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
pdxfoodpress.com
Treats Without the Tricks at Oregon City Farmers Market!
It’s our last market of summer season! Join us from 9-2 this Saturday. Without missing a beat, we will launch winter market on November 5th. Don’t forget! We will open 1 hour later – 10am. Make sure you pick up one of our seasonal bookmarks for our...
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
Love Doughnuts? Check-Out the Top 10 Shops in Portland, Oregon
If you're searching for a sweet road trip, what's better than taking a doughnut tour? Portland, OR is nationally known for Voodoo Doughnuts but while researching shops I discovered an interesting fact. Most of the shops are congregated in the same area. Could it be there's a doughnut turf war going on?
pdxfoodpress.com
Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Harvest with Annual Olio Nuovo Festival
Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.
New Tigard Trader Joe’s store will open Friday
The city of Tigard is preparing for its new Trader Joe’s grocery store to open Friday.
clarkcountylive.com
Free Family Fall Carnival
Check out the free family-friendly Fall Carnival this weekend for a safe and fun time for kids of all ages!. There will be raffles for prizes (each attendee get a free raffle ticket), including new skateboards, scooters, gift cards, and more!. Don’t miss the chili contest, or grab a hot...
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
pdxfoodpress.com
Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th
Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($110): Oregon Zoo Presents 2022 BrewLights | Adults Only, Featuring 45 Northwest Breweries & Cideries
Join us on November 18 or 19 at the Oregon Zoo for our fourth annual BrewLights, a ZooLights brew festival experience just for the 21-and-over crowd with more than 45 Northwest breweries and cideries to sample from. BrewLights tickets include a souvenir cup and 10 beverage tastings (3-oz beer/cider) throughout...
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
WWEEK
Elephants Delicatessen Will Open Its Lake Oswego Location With a Food-Filled Party This Week
Elephants Delicatessen, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders since 1979, will open a new store in Lake Oswego this week—and if you assumed, “seen one, seen ‘em all,” this location has a few new items not available elsewhere. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is...
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
pdxfoodpress.com
Chicory Week, A Three-Day Celebration of Radicchio
The Culinary Breeding Network Presents Chicory Week. Thursday, October 27th / Friday, October 28th / Saturday, October 29th. Non-ticketed, open to the public (regular menu available too) Nonnina & Culinary Breeding Network present the “RAD Pizza Party” in collaboration with Pizza Thief. Chef/Owner Darby Aldaco will be offering a special...
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Decades-long friendship endures life's highs and lows
PORTLAND, Ore. — More than three decades ago, nine high school friends in Portland made a promise as a group that they would keep in touch and remain a part of each other's lives. "It was the second Saturday in June in 1987. We were all standing at the...
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
