Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO