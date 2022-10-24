ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

travelawaits.com

8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
VANCOUVER, WA
pdxfoodpress.com

Autumn Cocktails at Teardrop Lounge

Ah, the season of symphony and change is upon us. After a fairly flawless summer, we embrace the electric energy of Portland’s last sigh before winter with our new cocktail menu. As always, we celebrate the harvest that brings us so many fantastic options. The elegiac high notes of succulently seasonal citrus; the warmth of stone fruit in its many forms; the onset of so many hearty spices.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Introducing: Dame Wine Club

Want the best of Dame’s wine cellar delivered to your door each month?. It’s yours when you join the Dame Wine Club—a members-only experience featuring a rotating selection of our team’s favorite natural wines from around the world. Memberships are limited! Sign up now to reserve...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Chicory Week, A Three-Day Celebration of Radicchio

The Culinary Breeding Network Presents Chicory Week. Thursday, October 27th / Friday, October 28th / Saturday, October 29th. Non-ticketed, open to the public (regular menu available too) Nonnina & Culinary Breeding Network present the “RAD Pizza Party” in collaboration with Pizza Thief. Chef/Owner Darby Aldaco will be offering a special...
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th

Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Harvest with Annual Olio Nuovo Festival

Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.
DAYTON, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Treats Without the Tricks at Oregon City Farmers Market!

It’s our last market of summer season! Join us from 9-2 this Saturday. Without missing a beat, we will launch winter market on November 5th. Don’t forget! We will open 1 hour later – 10am. Make sure you pick up one of our seasonal bookmarks for our...
OREGON CITY, OR
thereflector.com

Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business

After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA

