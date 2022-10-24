Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
travelawaits.com
8 Fantastic Experiences In Beautiful Vancouver, Washington
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Formerly known as the stepsister to Portland, Oregon, Vancouver in Washington State is now stepping up and establishing its reputation as a must-stop on the journey north or south on Interstate 5. With high-rise buildings lining up like soldiers on the newly developed waterfront, one cannot help but become curious about this city perched on the edge of the mighty Columbia River.
pdxfoodpress.com
Autumn Cocktails at Teardrop Lounge
Ah, the season of symphony and change is upon us. After a fairly flawless summer, we embrace the electric energy of Portland’s last sigh before winter with our new cocktail menu. As always, we celebrate the harvest that brings us so many fantastic options. The elegiac high notes of succulently seasonal citrus; the warmth of stone fruit in its many forms; the onset of so many hearty spices.
pdxfoodpress.com
Introducing: Dame Wine Club
Want the best of Dame’s wine cellar delivered to your door each month?. It’s yours when you join the Dame Wine Club—a members-only experience featuring a rotating selection of our team’s favorite natural wines from around the world. Memberships are limited! Sign up now to reserve...
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
pdxfoodpress.com
Chicory Week, A Three-Day Celebration of Radicchio
The Culinary Breeding Network Presents Chicory Week. Thursday, October 27th / Friday, October 28th / Saturday, October 29th. Non-ticketed, open to the public (regular menu available too) Nonnina & Culinary Breeding Network present the “RAD Pizza Party” in collaboration with Pizza Thief. Chef/Owner Darby Aldaco will be offering a special...
A Quick Guide to the Unexplained at Vancouver’s Grant House
There are strange goings on at Grant House and other mansions along Officers Row in Vancouver. But before we get to the spooky stuff, let's get the lay of the land and reintroduce you to the most famous resident of Officers Row. What is Officer's Row?. Officers Row is exactly...
Eater
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
pdxfoodpress.com
Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th
Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
Company sues city of Vancouver over Safe Stay site, says it blocks access to property
A development company is suing the city of Vancouver, claiming the city has landlocked the company’s property by creating a Safe Stay village on neighboring property and refusing the company vehicle access to its land.
‘Every view amazing’: Ritz-Carlton Portland a game changer
Rising 35 stories above the Portland skyline at Southwest 9th and Washington, the Ritz-Carlton hotel is just a few months away from opening. And it could be a game-changer as downtown Portland tries to make a comeback.
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
An employee at a local grocery store is being treated at OHSU after reportedly getting their hand stuck in a meat tenderizer on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
pdxfoodpress.com
Durant Celebrates Olive Oil Harvest with Annual Olio Nuovo Festival
Month long festivities to include olive oil tasting bar, olive mill tours, and open-air marketplace featuring food trucks and artisanal food makers. Dayton, Ore. (October 25, 2022) – Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, has announced the return of its popular Olio Nuovo Festival, which will take place throughout the month of November. The festivities, which will showcase the award-winning Durant Olive Mill extra virgin olive oil, will include “Oysters and Olio” happy hours, the Olio Nuovo tasting bar, olive mill tours, and an open-air Local Marketplace with some of the area’s top artisanal food producers, food trucks, and live music.
pdxfoodpress.com
Treats Without the Tricks at Oregon City Farmers Market!
It’s our last market of summer season! Join us from 9-2 this Saturday. Without missing a beat, we will launch winter market on November 5th. Don’t forget! We will open 1 hour later – 10am. Make sure you pick up one of our seasonal bookmarks for our...
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
thereflector.com
Retired Brush Prairie chef owns knife sharpening business
After spending around 20 years as a chef, Garrett Lorton became skilled with handling knives. While he enjoyed being a chef, arthritis made it difficult for Lorton to stand on his feet all day, so he turned the knowledge he gleaned from the kitchen into a blade sharpening business called Garrett’s Knives.
We witnessed shoplifting at Nike, Home Depot and Target, and nobody stopped it
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s 3:55 on a Thursday afternoon in the Mall 205 parking lot. I’m watching through the front windshield of our white Ford Explorer as unsuspecting shoppers zip in and out of the Target store and nearby Home Depot. The shopping mall, located near Interstate...
Comments / 4