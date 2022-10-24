Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
WDAM-TV
William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
WDAM-TV
FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains
Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi
University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president. The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.
WDAM-TV
Pine Belt Habitat to host Saturday 3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for a big holiday fundraising event in Petal this weekend. The third annual, “Monster Mash Mud Run” will take place on private land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We want...
WDAM-TV
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
WDAM-TV
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates rare hyena cub birth
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. Last week, the zoo welcomed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America this year. Kristen Moore, an animal curator at the zoo, said hyena births are challenging in both the...
WDAM-TV
Humana's Stacey Carter answers questions about Medicare during as open enrollment begins
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
WDAM-TV
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
WDAM-TV
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles orchestrated another comeback victory Saturday to beat Sun Belt Conference foes, who hadn’t lost a home game, the Texas State Bobcats 20-14 to earn their second consecutive conference win. It required some magic to leave Texas with a win from...
WLOX
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q
Lucedale city employees get pay raise- here’s how they compare to other Mississippi towns
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Many employees for the City of Lucedale received a pay raise with the start of the new fiscal year in October. The board of aldermen looked at raising pay during work sessions throughout the summer after continuous turnover in a few city departments. In some cases, employees left for similar positions […]
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Johnny Dupree
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Democratic and Republican candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree is the former Hattiesburg mayor who is facing off against Republican challenger Jackson County...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
WDAM-TV
Jones County Sheriff’s Department offering free fingerprinting for children
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new scanning system donated to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department should allow for a quick and assured children’s identification system. JCSD received a digital fingerprint scanning system and printer as a donation from PROtec Security, LLC, in Laurel. The integrated biometrics device system...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. Sheriff seeks donations for annual Christmas event Shop With the Sheriff
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As people begin Christmas shopping, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office asks the community for donations to support its 3rd Annual Shop with the Sheriff. This event allows the sheriff’s office to provide the joy of Christmas presents to underprivileged families in Forrest County.
