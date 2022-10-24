ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

USM introduces Dr. Joe Paul as new university president

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is preparing to formally introduce its new university president, Dr. Joe Paul, Thursday afternoon. USM will hold the announcement in the Ballroom at the Thad Cochran Center on the Hattiesburg campus at 3 p.m. The announcement is set to happen as...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone. Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

FCSO and USM Anthropology work to identify Forrest Co. remains

Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser. Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. FCCLA leadership conference held at Oak Grove High School. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Oak...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama graduate to lead University of Southern Mississippi

University of Southern Mississippi alumnus and longtime administrator Joe Paul has been chosen as the school’s new president. The board that governs Mississippi’s eight public universities announced its selection of Paul in a news release Monday. He has been interim president since July, when Rodney Bennett left the top job at the university.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Pine Belt Habitat to host Saturday 3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is gearing up for a big holiday fundraising event in Petal this weekend. The third annual, “Monster Mash Mud Run” will take place on private land along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 29. “We want...
PETAL, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native. Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. On Tuesday, the University of Southern Mississippi held a wheelchair basketball exhibition at the Payne Center on campus. Two different teams went head to...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates rare hyena cub birth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Exciting news for the Hub City as the Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates a historic birth. Last week, the zoo welcomed the only surviving hyena cub born in North America this year. Kristen Moore, an animal curator at the zoo, said hyena births are challenging in both the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City’s historic African American Military History Museum will honor area veterans with an open house this Veteran’s Day. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the AAMHM will host the open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will feature light refreshments and tokens of the museum’s appreciation for all veterans in attendance.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview

Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what happens if your child comes home with a sweet that isn’t kid-friendly?. For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self.
LAUREL, MS
WLOX

Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Police Dept. sees decrease in crime for 2022 2Q

National Guard members from Camp Shelby show off skills learned during training. Business owners hope new roundabout brings more traffic to Laurel downtown. The city of Laurel celebrated the opening of a new roundabout Wednesday morning. Hub City Partnership Gives Free Coffee to Breast Cancer Survivors. Breast Cancer Awareness month...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting

For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school, the community and the self. This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native.
LAUREL, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy