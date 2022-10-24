Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
247Sports
Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain
One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
Live Updates: FSU 74, Newberry College 66 - FINAL (Exhibition)
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball will play an exhibition game against Newberry College on Thursday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The exhibition is set for 7 p.m. It is FSU's lone public exhibition before the start of the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7th against Stetson. Parking and admission for the exhibition is free.
How to watch: Cormani McClain commitment
WHERE: At the YouTube link above or on CBS Sports HQ. RANKING: No. 2 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, No. 1 ranked cornerback. MCCLAIN ON UF: "Florida is just home," he said. "It's just a place, it's home. You've got to have love for Florida." SETTING THE TABLE (WRITTEN...
Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU Basketball Tops Newberry College in Final Preseason Exhibition
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State basketball topped Newberry College by a final score of 74-66 on Thursday night in the Seminoles' last preseason action before the beginning of the regular season. Here's a photo gallery from Thursday's action:
cw34.com
Winning scratch-off lottery ticket makes South Florida man an 'instant millionaire'
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Broward County may be counting his blessings and his money after turning in a winning Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. Monday, David Thomas of Cooper City visited Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee to claim his prize: $1million from the 500X THE CASH game. He...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation
Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
Franklin County Officials search for Staci Peterson is now a recovery effort
Officials say Staci Peterson drove out to St. Georgia Island on Thursday to spread her late dog’s ashes.
click orlando
Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Seeks Help In 1974 Cold Case Murder
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday it is seeking help from the public in an investigation into the 1974 murder of a California man, whose remains were found in Dixie County. The agency said the investigation into the death of 24-year-old James Norris
WCJB
Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City semi driver dies in I-75 accident
A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.
wuft.org
Deputies: Elementary teacher left gun in car that was found by students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A first-year elementary teacher in nearby Chiefland left a pistol in the center console of her car that was discovered by fourth graders she had asked to retrieve medication, sheriff’s deputies said. The teacher, Paige Ehlers, 27, of Gainesville was arrested Monday by the school’s...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home. James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail. The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a...
Caught on body-cam video: Flagler County Sheriff pulls over felon from Palatka for DUI
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A Palatka man with a previous felony conviction was pulled over by Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly on Monday morning after he appeared to be driving under the influence, according to a release from FCSO. Arthur James Cole, 33, was booked into the Flagler County...
Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
WCJB
Crash in Suwannee County killed two people and sent another to the hospital
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are dead and one is seriously injured following a crash in Suwannee County. A car was traveling west on Highway 90 trying to pass a car traveling east. This resulted in a head on collision. A 30-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were...
I-75 reopens after fiery crash involving tractor-trailer kills 3
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — UPDATE: Florida Highway Patrol has released more details about the fatal crash on I-75 near Ocala that killed three people. A 2017 Subaru and a tractor trailer pulling a dump trailer were heading south on I-75 when as some point, they came into contact with each other.
