Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain

One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU 74, Newberry College 66 - FINAL (Exhibition)

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State men's basketball will play an exhibition game against Newberry College on Thursday evening at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The exhibition is set for 7 p.m. It is FSU's lone public exhibition before the start of the regular season on Monday, Nov. 7th against Stetson. Parking and admission for the exhibition is free.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

How to watch: Cormani McClain commitment

WHERE: At the YouTube link above or on CBS Sports HQ. RANKING: No. 2 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, No. 1 ranked cornerback. MCCLAIN ON UF: "Florida is just home," he said. "It's just a place, it's home. You've got to have love for Florida." SETTING THE TABLE (WRITTEN...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Cormani McClain breaks down shocking decision as he picks Miami over Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. – Surprise. Surprise. Much of the college football world woke up Thursday morning thinking that Florida was going to land a commitment from Cormani McClain. After all, the 247Sports' Crystal Ball was painted orange and blue for the nation's no. 1-ranked cornerback. But before the CBS Sports HQ cameras could even start rolling at McClain's announcement ceremony, the lanky defender grabbed a microphone, picked up a Miami hat and threw up a "U" to signal that he plans to sign with the Hurricanes and not the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Accuses FAMU Homecoming Promoter Of “Sabotaging” Her Reputation

Latto has explained why she wasn’t at FAMU’s Homecoming concert. Latto addressed her absence from Florida A&M University’s Homecoming event on Twitter, Wednesday, in an attempt to clear her name. The students had expected the rapper to be at the concert on September 29, but she was a no-show.
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
click orlando

Florida teen shoots 5-year-old after argument with child’s parent, deputies say

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was arrested after Putnam County deputies said a 5-year-old was shot and critically injured Tuesday near Interlachen, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV. According to the sheriff’s office, an argument Tuesday night between a 17-year-old and an Interlachen man in the area of Oak Crest Drive and Fifth Way led to shots being fired.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City semi driver dies in I-75 accident

A Lake City man died when his flatbed tractor-trailer left I-75 southbound near the Archer exit in Gainesville and crashed into trees on Tuesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 55-year-old Lake City man was in the outside lane driving southbound on I-75 at 7:50 a.m. when it traveled onto the right shoulder of the freeway. The semi, loaded with shingles, struck the guardrail and traveled down an inclined grass shoulder where it hit several trees.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after 24-hour standoff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Officers say a swat team arrested an armed man who had bomb making materials in his home. James Galasso, 51, is now in the Alachua County Jail. The swat team responded to SE 15th street after getting a report Galasso was going through a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teen boy shoots 5-year-old after arguing with child’s father, Putnam deputies say

INTERLACHEN, Fla. — An argument on Tuesday night led to a 5-year-old being shot and a 17-year-old boy being arrested, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said. The 17-year-old is now facing the following charges: aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault and firing a missile into a vehicle. Action News Jax is not naming the teen because it has not yet been determined if he will be charged as an adult.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
247Sports

247Sports

