One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO