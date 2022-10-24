ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Related
packinsider.com

NC State Women’s Basketball Ranks 8th in 2022 Preseason Poll

The NC State Women’s Basketball team ranked 10th in the 2022 AP Preseason Poll, but in the Coaches Poll that was released yesterday, the Wolfpack were ranked 8th. The Wolfpack finished the 2021-22 season ranked 5th in the Coaches Poll. This marks the 3rd consecutive year that NC State has started the season ranked in the Top-1o of the Coaches Poll.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Dennis Parker Talks Commitment to NC State: PI EXCLUSIVE

“I worked hard for this. I wasn’t always as versatile as I am now. In the 8th grade I was playing the 5, and 4 sometimes, at Center. I knew I couldn’t go to college at that height playing Center, so I had to work really hard the past 4 years to get where I’m at today.”
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker just committed to NC State. Here’s a VIDEO VAULT of his highlights. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Commits to NC State!

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/180) just verbally committed to NC State!. Parker ultimately chose to run with the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. The Wolfpack offered Parker all the way back on July 21st, 2020, and took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 9th...
RALEIGH, NC
thecharlottepost.com

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina

JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024

The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
DURHAM, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wearing White-on-Black-on-White UNI Combo Against Virginia Tech

#24 NC State will be wearing White Helmets, Black Jerseys and White Pants against Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack Creative Team has outdone themselves as of late in the UNI Combo reveals. I didn’t know if the reveal for UNI Combo against Syracuse, shot at the NC State Fair, could be beat…but it happened.
RALEIGH, NC
FanSided

UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson

She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
247Sports

UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game

North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year

DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
DURHAM, NC

