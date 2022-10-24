Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s Basketball Ranks 8th in 2022 Preseason Poll
The NC State Women’s Basketball team ranked 10th in the 2022 AP Preseason Poll, but in the Coaches Poll that was released yesterday, the Wolfpack were ranked 8th. The Wolfpack finished the 2021-22 season ranked 5th in the Coaches Poll. This marks the 3rd consecutive year that NC State has started the season ranked in the Top-1o of the Coaches Poll.
packinsider.com
4-Star Dennis Parker Talks Commitment to NC State: PI EXCLUSIVE
“I worked hard for this. I wasn’t always as versatile as I am now. In the 8th grade I was playing the 5, and 4 sometimes, at Center. I knew I couldn’t go to college at that height playing Center, so I had to work really hard the past 4 years to get where I’m at today.”
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker just committed to NC State. Here’s a VIDEO VAULT of his highlights. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Commits to NC State!
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/180) just verbally committed to NC State!. Parker ultimately chose to run with the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. The Wolfpack offered Parker all the way back on July 21st, 2020, and took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 9th...
With college basketball two weeks away, here are three areas where Duke needs answers
Duke is currently without its top two freshmen in 7-1 Dereck Lively and 6-7 Dariq Whitehead. While neither injury is expected to keep them out for many games this season, the situation impacts Duke’s planning.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
thecharlottepost.com
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina
JC Smith basketball reboot takes the floor for exhibition at North Carolina. Golden Bulls look to learn more about remade roster in Chapel Hill. Johnson C. Smith guard Chaz Gwyn (3), who missed significant playing time due to injury last season, returns to the Golden Bulls lineup for Friday's exhibition against North Carolina.
GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak
First place is at stake in the Big South as Camels go to North Carolina A&T and Greatest Homecoming On Earth The post GHOE Homecoming Wrecker: Campbell hoping to end A&T’s streak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Duke basketball lands lethal sharpshooter in Class of 2024
The Duke basketball program has landed its first commitment in the Class of 2024. Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball program are on the board in the 2024 recruiting cycle after landing a commitment from four-star small forward Darren Harris. Harris made his announcement on Saturday afternoon after he trimmed...
packinsider.com
NC State Wearing White-on-Black-on-White UNI Combo Against Virginia Tech
#24 NC State will be wearing White Helmets, Black Jerseys and White Pants against Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack Creative Team has outdone themselves as of late in the UNI Combo reveals. I didn’t know if the reveal for UNI Combo against Syracuse, shot at the NC State Fair, could be beat…but it happened.
UNC Women’s Basketball: The anticipated debut of Kayla McPherson
She hasn’t been able to make her UNC women’s basketball debut yet, but when she does, we expect big things from Kayla McPherson. Even before she arrived on campus, the injury bug has derailed Kayla McPherson quite a bit. As a true freshman last season, McPherson was forced...
247Sports
UNC football: Mack Brown sends message to Tar Heels about ranking, ACC hype entering Pitt game
North Carolina (6-1) entered the polls after its Week 7 over Duke and improved its standing to No. 21 (AP) during its bye last week. At their highest position in the polls since the 2021 preseason, Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown says his team isn't focused on its ranking ahead of Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, especially considering their recent lack of success with a number by their name.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Named to Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List
Sophomore NC State Guard Terquavion Smith has been named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List. Here’s the 20 collegiate Shooting Guards that made the Watch List. As a Freshman, Smith averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Youth football team interrupted by shootings in Durham, searching for safe field to play
DURHAM, N.C. — Editor's note: WRAL News has learned after this story first ran Wednesday evening, a man reached out to the coach and discussed plans to donate so the team can rent out a new practice site. We're awaiting details on the amount of the donation. A youth...
cbs17
WATCH: Campbell coach Mike Minter talks about next game against NC A&T
Mike Minter – CampbelThe Campbell Camels look to get back in the win column this week against North Carolina A&T. It’s another road game, another homecoming and another step towards a Big South Conference title.
Jemele Hill details ‘tremendous amount of growth’ in Raleigh as N&O reporter in new memoir
“I look back on my time in Raleigh very fondly and it’s one of the places where I worked where I had a tremendous amount of growth as a professional,” Hill told The N&O. She said Raleigh “will always have a special place for me.”
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To
Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
WRAL
A. Eugene Washington to step down from Duke Health next year
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. A. Eugene Washington, M.D., chancellor for health affairs at Duke University and president and chief executive officer for the Duke University Health System, announced that he will step down from the roles on June 30, 2023. Beginning in 2015, Washington led a transformation of Duke...
