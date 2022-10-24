ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
packinsider.com

#24 NC State Looking to Break 5-Game Losing Streak to VT

#24 NC State is playing an unranked Virginia Tech team that has a 2-5 record on Thursday night. The Wolfpack are 13.5-point favorites. But please understand that this…game is a big deal for NC State…and a big game for Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack have a monkey on their...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Dennis Parker Talks Commitment to NC State: PI EXCLUSIVE

“I worked hard for this. I wasn’t always as versatile as I am now. In the 8th grade I was playing the 5, and 4 sometimes, at Center. I knew I couldn’t go to college at that height playing Center, so I had to work really hard the past 4 years to get where I’m at today.”
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker just committed to NC State. Here’s a VIDEO VAULT of his highlights. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 10 Report

This past weekend marked the 10th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Safety Daemon Fagan had 4 tackles in American Heritage’s 35-17 victory over Naples. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Commits to NC State!

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/180) just verbally committed to NC State!. Parker ultimately chose to run with the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. The Wolfpack offered Parker all the way back on July 21st, 2020, and took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 9th...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Wearing White-on-Black-on-White UNI Combo Against Virginia Tech

#24 NC State will be wearing White Helmets, Black Jerseys and White Pants against Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack Creative Team has outdone themselves as of late in the UNI Combo reveals. I didn’t know if the reveal for UNI Combo against Syracuse, shot at the NC State Fair, could be beat…but it happened.
RALEIGH, NC
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.

There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Kennardo G. James

Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022

Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy