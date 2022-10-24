Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Mama Dip's classic Pecan Pie Recipe is easy and tastyJames PatrickChapel Hill, NC
Related
backingthepack.com
Virginia Tech comes to NC State carrying a lunch pail’s worth of offensive troubles
It’s not the case, but it feels like Virginia Tech has had the same problems for about 10 years now. The Hokies have had trouble finding their footing in the post-Frank Beamer era, though the program was already in decline from its peak before he left. There’s been a...
packinsider.com
#24 NC State Looking to Break 5-Game Losing Streak to VT
#24 NC State is playing an unranked Virginia Tech team that has a 2-5 record on Thursday night. The Wolfpack are 13.5-point favorites. But please understand that this…game is a big deal for NC State…and a big game for Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack have a monkey on their...
packinsider.com
4-Star Dennis Parker Talks Commitment to NC State: PI EXCLUSIVE
“I worked hard for this. I wasn’t always as versatile as I am now. In the 8th grade I was playing the 5, and 4 sometimes, at Center. I knew I couldn’t go to college at that height playing Center, so I had to work really hard the past 4 years to get where I’m at today.”
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker just committed to NC State. Here’s a VIDEO VAULT of his highlights. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 10 Report
This past weekend marked the 10th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Safety Daemon Fagan had 4 tackles in American Heritage’s 35-17 victory over Naples. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had...
packinsider.com
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Commits to NC State!
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/180) just verbally committed to NC State!. Parker ultimately chose to run with the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. The Wolfpack offered Parker all the way back on July 21st, 2020, and took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 9th...
packinsider.com
NC State Wearing White-on-Black-on-White UNI Combo Against Virginia Tech
#24 NC State will be wearing White Helmets, Black Jerseys and White Pants against Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack Creative Team has outdone themselves as of late in the UNI Combo reveals. I didn’t know if the reveal for UNI Combo against Syracuse, shot at the NC State Fair, could be beat…but it happened.
'Going to get left behind': NC State, Duke, UNC hope transfer portal delivers for men's basketball teams
Charlotte, N.C. — NC State was looking for key contributors to enhance its roster. UNC was looking for a missing piece to a national championship contender. Duke was looking for experience to surround another highly touted freshman class. And so the men's basketball coaches at the Triangle's three ACC...
CBS Sports
How to watch NC State vs. Virginia Tech: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Virginia Tech Hokies and the NC State Wolfpack are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 27 at Carter-Finley Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest. Virginia...
packinsider.com
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Named to Jerry West Shooting Guard Award Watch List
Sophomore NC State Guard Terquavion Smith has been named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award Watch List. Here’s the 20 collegiate Shooting Guards that made the Watch List. As a Freshman, Smith averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
Minor earthquake shakes part of western Virginia; schools closed
Usually, earthquakes of this magnitude are rarely felt by people. However, the epicenter of the quake occurred close to the surface.
James Thompson, 16: Raleigh shooting victim was a fan of basketball, cooking, fishing
In the first funeral for victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, the 16-year-old is remembered as a young entrepreneur interested in all sports.
cardinalnews.org
Something has changed in Henry County. More people are now moving in than moving out.
There are lots of ways to tell a story. We can use words, of course. Or we can paint a picture, which we’re told is worth 1,000 of them. Regular readers know that I’m something of a data nerd. My high school math teacher, the late Fred Pence at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County, would have been amazed at my newfound love for math, but some lessons take a while to learn. In particular, I’ve come to be fascinated by the mathematics of demography. To my astonishment, so are many of you. My demographic-focused columns are among the best-read ones, so, in the words of the great philosopher Ray Davies of The Kinks, “give the people what they want.” In all seriousness, data has become my preferred way to tell a story, especially when it comes to describing how parts of Virginia are changing. We can argue over whether a certain political action is good or bad, but there’s no denying that two plus two is still four.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022
Four cities in North Carolina were named the best places to live in the US in 2022.Raleighnc.gov. A national publication just released a list of the 100 Best Places to Live in the US in 2022 and five cities in the state of North Carolina made the list! Obviously, these kinds of lists are always controversial and they are not cut and dry. However, the publication took its time to create the list by examining thousands of cities across America before coming up with its top 100. Let's take a look at which cities in North Carolina made the cut, as well as a few others that were honored as well!
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roanoke, VA
Roanoke is an independent city in Roanoke County, Virginia. Its population as of the 2020 census was 100,011. According to the United States Census Bureau, Roanoke comprises 42.5 square miles of land and 0.3 square miles of water. It is located in the Roanoke River in the southern part of...
8 hurt in 6-vehicle pileup on Interstate 40 in North Carolina
On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 309, near Garner.
WSET
It's not a race to the race, traffic congestion expected at Martinsville Speedway: VDOT
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. For the race being held on Sunday, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville...
Comments / 0