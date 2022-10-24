ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

#24 NC State 22 Virginia Tech 21: ACCDN Highlight Reel & Condensed Game

#24 NC State found a way to win tonight, when there seemed to be no way, defeating Virginia Tech 22-21. Below are the ACC Digital Network’s Highlight Reel and Condensed Game. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting,...
NC State Women’s Basketball Ranks 8th in 2022 Preseason Poll

The NC State Women’s Basketball team ranked 10th in the 2022 AP Preseason Poll, but in the Coaches Poll that was released yesterday, the Wolfpack were ranked 8th. The Wolfpack finished the 2021-22 season ranked 5th in the Coaches Poll. This marks the 3rd consecutive year that NC State has started the season ranked in the Top-1o of the Coaches Poll.
4-Star Dennis Parker Talks Commitment to NC State: PI EXCLUSIVE

“I worked hard for this. I wasn’t always as versatile as I am now. In the 8th grade I was playing the 5, and 4 sometimes, at Center. I knew I couldn’t go to college at that height playing Center, so I had to work really hard the past 4 years to get where I’m at today.”
NC State Wearing White-on-Black-on-White UNI Combo Against Virginia Tech

#24 NC State will be wearing White Helmets, Black Jerseys and White Pants against Virginia Tech on Thursday night. The Wolfpack Creative Team has outdone themselves as of late in the UNI Combo reveals. I didn’t know if the reveal for UNI Combo against Syracuse, shot at the NC State Fair, could be beat…but it happened.
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Commits to NC State: VIDEO VAULT

4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker just committed to NC State. Here’s a VIDEO VAULT of his highlights. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
4-Star Small Forward Dennis Parker Commits to NC State!

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’7″/180) just verbally committed to NC State!. Parker ultimately chose to run with the Wolfpack over Oklahoma State and Georgetown. The Wolfpack offered Parker all the way back on July 21st, 2020, and took his Official Visit to Raleigh on September 9th...
NC State 2023 Football Commits Week 10 Report

This past weekend marked the 10th week of the 2022 High School Football season. Here’s a rundown of how some of the 2023 NC State commits showed out. 4-Star Safety Daemon Fagan had 4 tackles in American Heritage’s 35-17 victory over Naples. 4-Star Tight End Javonte Vereen had...
