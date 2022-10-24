Read full article on original website
Under-fire Jesse Marsch admits ‘entire project is in jeopardy’ at Leeds
Leeds United’s under-fire boss Jesse Marsch claims the Premier League table is not a fair reflection of his side’s performances this season.Marsch is fighting for his Elland Road future after an eight-game winless run has seen Leeds plummet into the relegation zone.A section of fans have called for him to be sacked, but before Saturday’s daunting trip to Liverpool the 48-year-old American, who insists he still has the board’s backing, has come out fighting.Marsch said: “If we go game to game and you look at the fact we haven’t won in eight games based on how we’ve performed over the...
Soccer player injured in knife attack calls himself 'lucky'
MILAN — (AP) — Pablo Marí, the Spanish soccer player who was wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, called himself "lucky" to survive and was being treated Friday following injuries to his back and mouth. Five people were stabbed Thursday and one was...
