The US Sun

Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff

CRISTIANO RONALDO has exploded with rage again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Having been briefly banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo reacted to his disallowed strike in even more bizarre fashion - although he was later in much better spirits when he hammered home to round off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
The Independent

FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...

