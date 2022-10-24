Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd star Casemiro hails ‘exceptional person’ Cristano Ronaldo for helping him and Antony following summer transfers
MANCHESTER UNITED new boy Casemiro has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as an "exceptional person" after helping him and fellow summer signing Antony settle in at Old Trafford. Casemiro, 30, worked with Ronaldo, 37, at Real Madrid, where they won one LaLiga title and four Champions Leagues together. And the Brazil star...
Juventus ‘promised to pay Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo £17m as secret documents leaked with Italian club investigated’
JUVENTUS allegedly promised to pay Cristiano Ronaldo £17million during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to bombshell secret documents. The Italian giants confirmed their players would take significant salary reductions when the world went into lockdown. That included the squad agreeing to waive four months of wages from March 2020. But...
Watch raging Man Utd star Cristiano Ronaldo boot ball into the crowd after goal disallowed on return to team vs Sheriff
CRISTIANO RONALDO has exploded with rage again - booting the ball into the crowd after having a goal ruled out on his Manchester United recall. Having been briefly banished to the Under-21s for refusing to come on as a sub, Ronaldo reacted to his disallowed strike in even more bizarre fashion - although he was later in much better spirits when he hammered home to round off a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
Comments / 0