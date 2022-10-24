Unicoi County Commission discusses Tumbling Creek flooding, sheriff's department bonus during meeting

Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission has been cancelled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week,...
Johnson City Press
Carter County Budget Committee continues debate on sheriff's office pay increase
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Commission’s Budget Committee debated late into Tuesday night to come to a consensus on a proposed pay increase for the officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. The alternatives were to retain a previously approved motion for a $5 per hour across...
Johnson City Press
The Hawkins County Commission discusses several Baby Doe donations
ROGERSVILLE — Over the past month, the Hawkins County Commission has considered several Baby Doe settlement-related resolutions and presentations from many different organizations. The county received a total of $1.65 million from the Baby Doe lawsuit and has already distributed $1 million.
Johnson City Press
City issues burn ban, cyclist still in hospital
KINGSPORT - Chris Vandagriff, Fire Marshal for the City of Kingsport, has issued a city wide burn ban take effect today October 25, 2022. Due to dry conditions and lack of rainfall, all outdoor fires are prohibited and subject to fine.
Johnson City Press
Unicoi County Public Library presented with TOPS grant by Hargett, Sutherland
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett and state Sen. Steve Southerland presented the Unicoi County Public Library with a Training Opportunities for the Public grant on Thursday. The grant will go toward purchasing a solar-powered charging station outside the library, five mobile hotspots that will be available for checkout from...
Johnson City Press
Scary Stories at Fort Watauga kicks off Halloween activities at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park
ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park helped get the community in the mood for Halloween by hosting “Scary Stories at Fort Watauga” on Thursday night. The free event drew an enthusiastic crowd which covered about half the yard inside the stockade. Sycamore Shoals museum curator Chad...
Apparent human remains found at South Holston Lake, sheriff’s office reports
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced investigators found what appeared to be the remains of an adult near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park on Thursday morning. A release states that a caller directed authorities to the apparent body, and the SCSO Criminal Investigations Division as well as special […]
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Town of Spruce Pine Requests Public Input On Survey
The Town of Spruce Pine is working with High Country Council of Governments to create a new Land Use Plan for the Town. Step One involves public input via a survey. Please visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/D5RMTS9.
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. All South Fork customers are urged to boil tap water before use once service is restored. The utility district says the water main break happened Tuesday night on Weaver Pike. South Fork did not […]
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director Logan...
Johnson City Press
City parks to close early
All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31. Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of a ravine, according to THP.
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
wcyb.com
Lanes reopen on Interstate 26 westbound lane in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — All lanes on Interstate 26 are back open, according to officials. An Interstate 26 westbound lane in part of Johnson City is blocked due to debris in the roadway Thursday morning. The debris is at mile marker 22, according to the Mark Nagi with...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
Johnson City Press
Events at the Johnson City Public Library -- Oct. 30 - Nov. 5, 2022
Trick-Tour-Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. All ages can tour the entire Library and collect candy in each department. Costumes are encouraged.
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: One-level living in a new home on the market in Johnson City
Evans & Evans Realtor Dillon Hoyle, takes for a tour of a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located near the Watauga River on 1.6 acres of land!. For more information call 423-213-1535 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City woman charged with aggravated assault and public intoxication
A Johnson City woman was arrested by the Johnson City Police Department on Monday and charged with aggravated assault toward a first responder and public intoxication. Officers responded to a possible fight in progress at the Downtown Square breezeway about 10:12 p.m., according to a press release. Upon arrival, officers located several homeless people in a verbal altercation.
Kingsport Times-News
Human remains found at South Holston Lake
Human remains were found Thursday morning at Observation Knob Park on South Holston Lake, authorities said. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office received a call and when deputies showed up they found what appeared to be adult human remains near the boat ramp, according to a press release.
