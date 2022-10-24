Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
Chesterfield compromises with community on ambitious Route 1 redevelopment
Chesterfield County has compromised with community groups over a new development that aims to revitalize the Route 1 corridor, strengthening a requirement for commercial uses on the site of the old Bellwood Flea Market.
Family of broadcast legend ‘The Bowman Body’ asks for community’s support again, citing health and house needs
Bowman's popularity reached far beyond state lines. He had fans in the Richmond community, Washington D.C. and even North Carolina.
How should Richmond pay for affordable housing?
In 2020, Richmond adopted an ordinance setting aside a portion of each year's real estate taxes for the city's Affordable Housing Trust Fund. This year, that funding should have totaled $2.4 million -- but the city says they're under no obligation to transfer it.
virginiamercury.com
Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects
In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
Chesterfield approves horse farm offering riding lessons near Colonial Heights
Want to enjoy the great outdoors, but too tired to go hiking? Looking for a 600-pound animal to drag you through the woods? Luckily, Chesterfield County is on it's way to approving just the thing for you.
Richmond restaurant news: a replacement for Kitchen 64 and Lady N'awlins
Brewer's Café in Manchester is closing. Driving the news: The owner, Ajay Brewer, blamed "intolerance and hate" directed at him after posting an anti-abortion rights message on Facebook in June after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to WRIC. Brewer told Fox News this week he was...
ffxnow.com
Former food truck Crab Cab lands permanent home on Richmond Highway
Former food truck Crab Cab has found a permanent home along Richmond Highway. The seafood restaurant and bar opened last week in a 1,500-square-foot space in Penn Daw at 6238 Richmond Highway, as first reported by On the Move. It’s next to also newly-opened Kung Fu Tea and across from Krispy Kreme. Menu highlights include crab cakes, salmon fries, and shrimp baskets.
Chesterfield moves forward with 450-home development in Clover Hill
The Chesterfield Planning Commission has endorsed a 103-acre project that would bring 450 homes, a hotel and a restaurant to the Brandermill area.
PhillyBite
Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia
- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
Concerns about winter power outages among Petersburg residents grow as temperatures drop
As winter approaches, with the temperatures dropping and snow just around the corner, some Petersburg residents are worried about power outages during increasingly extreme weather conditions.
Henrico superintendent asking board to accept hundreds of thousands of dollars for emergency preparedness, teacher retention
Henrico County Public School's (HCPS) superintendent is recommending the school board accept two batches of funding from the state that could benefit Henrico schools and teachers.
Petersburg mourning death of firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark
The Petersburg community is morning the loss of one of their longtime firefighters, Sgt. Michael Clark.
Henrico County hosting career fair in November
Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in their fire, police, mental health and communications departments -- as well as their Sheriff's Office -- and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.
The reason this retired RPD lieutenant thinks Gerald Smith stepped down as chief
With more than 45 years on the city streets, Marland knows law enforcement leadership and crime trends, calling the past two and a half years on the job some of the worst as far as rates of violence.
‘There’s literally blood everywhere’: Richmond students find school halls covered in blood
Blood was found covering the halls of Richmond Community High School on Monday morning after an incident that occurred two nights before.
Richmond housing hits 'crisis point' as funds arrive to help homelessness
Point-In-Time (PIT) data Homeward collected suggests about 7% of those experiencing homelessness in the region are between the ages of 18-24.
Police: Highland Springs students dismissed, no weapon found
Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a "lock and teach." According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a "suspicious situation" at the school.
Backup clear after crash on I-95 North in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the crash took place at mile maker 78.6, just after the Hermitage Road exit. The northbound left lane and left shoulder are both closed.
NBC12
‘A heart for people’: Woman’s reach goes beyond her church community
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For Laurie Amadeo, serving God means serving others. “She has a heart for people,” Mary Catherine Slaughter said of Amadeo, this week’s Acts of Kindness recipient. Amadeo is the worship ministry assistant and oversees all the audio and video equipment for Sunday service and...
Richmond CAO hopes to 'stop the rumor mill' after chief's resignation
On their way into Richmond City Hall on Thursday, security stopped CBS 6 Problem Solver investigator Melissa Hipolit and a photojournalist.
Comments / 0