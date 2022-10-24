ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

virginiamercury.com

Power supplier for Virginia electric co-ops building five new solar projects

In its effort to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Old Dominion Electric Cooperative is constructing five new solar projects, four of which will be in Virginia, that will generate 22.5 megawatts of power. ODEC, a nonprofit power generation and transmission provider for nine electric cooperatives in Virginia, one in...
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

Former food truck Crab Cab lands permanent home on Richmond Highway

Former food truck Crab Cab has found a permanent home along Richmond Highway. The seafood restaurant and bar opened last week in a 1,500-square-foot space in Penn Daw at 6238 Richmond Highway, as first reported by On the Move. It’s next to also newly-opened Kung Fu Tea and across from Krispy Kreme. Menu highlights include crab cakes, salmon fries, and shrimp baskets.
RICHMOND, VA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Crab Cakes in Virginia

- Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House. Read on for recommendations!. Margie & Ray's Crabhouse in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Henrico County hosting career fair in November

Henrico County is looking to fill several open positions in their fire, police, mental health and communications departments -- as well as their Sheriff's Office -- and is hosting a career fair to attract potential candidates.

