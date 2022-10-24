ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Five-Star QB Commit Arch Manning to Enroll in January

Texas football is in the midst of another disappointing season, it appears, as the 5-3 Longhorns are heading into the difficult stretch of their 2022 schedule. After looking efficient in games against Oklahoma and Iowa State, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Longhorn Nation for that matter, came crashing back down to Earth as a 19/49, three-interception day from Ewers sent UT to the loser’s column in Stillwater.
Baylor Coach Scott Drew Named 2023 Texas Hall of Fame Inductee

Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew is one of eight new members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, as the University announced on Wednesday. The two-time national coach of the year joins Robert Brazile (Houston Oilers), Jose Cruz (Houston Astros), Carlette Guidry Falkquay (University of Texas), Priest Holmes (San Antonio Marshall High School/University of Texas), Adrian Peterson (Palestine High School), Cynthia Potter (Houston Lamar HS) and Michael Strahan (Texas Southern) in the newest TSHOF Class.
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas

It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not

I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’

STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
