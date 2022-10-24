Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Five-Star QB Commit Arch Manning to Enroll in January
Texas football is in the midst of another disappointing season, it appears, as the 5-3 Longhorns are heading into the difficult stretch of their 2022 schedule. After looking efficient in games against Oklahoma and Iowa State, quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Longhorn Nation for that matter, came crashing back down to Earth as a 19/49, three-interception day from Ewers sent UT to the loser’s column in Stillwater.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Baylor Coach Scott Drew Named 2023 Texas Hall of Fame Inductee
Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew is one of eight new members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, as the University announced on Wednesday. The two-time national coach of the year joins Robert Brazile (Houston Oilers), Jose Cruz (Houston Astros), Carlette Guidry Falkquay (University of Texas), Priest Holmes (San Antonio Marshall High School/University of Texas), Adrian Peterson (Palestine High School), Cynthia Potter (Houston Lamar HS) and Michael Strahan (Texas Southern) in the newest TSHOF Class.
Arch Manning Reportedly Makes Important Decision On Texas
It won't be long until Arch Manning is officially on campus at the University of Texas. The five-star quarterback will officially enroll in January 2023, according to OrangeBloods.com's Anwar Richardson. The early enrollment should give Manning a proper amount of time to get a head start on his college career.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Podcast: What Does Texas’ Loss to Oklahoma State Mean Moving Forward?
The Texas Longhorns are licking their wounds following a tough loss to Oklahoma State. Join Greg Schnos as he discusses what went wrong, Quinn Ewers and the defense’s struggles, along with how Steve Sarkisian fixes his second half woes. Powered by RedCircle.
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
Escaped bison captured by cowboys in Central Texas town
A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
These three roads are the deadliest in Texas
Sadly on average, 11 people die daily due to crashing on a Texan road. There hasn't been a day in over 21 years without at least one fatality. Many of these are entirely avoidable, as 25% of fatal accidents were drunk driving-related.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
KTSA
Potentially severe storms to impact San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The greater San Antonio and Austin areas could see potentially severe weather Monday. The National Weather Service said the remnants of Tropical Storm Roslyn, a cold front, and an upper level low will bring multiple chances for showers and storms throughout the day. The...
KWTX
Waco police locate parents of toddler found wandering alone
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department Wednesday afternoon said it had located the parents of a toddler found wandering alone earlier in the day. “This little boy is back at home, safe, with his family. Thank you all for sharing, Waco!” the department said in a Facebook post thanking the hundreds of people who shared its post.
Overturned truck shuts down I-35 NB in Georgetown
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown are shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck.
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
Williamson County man says daughter wasn’t showing up as registered voter despite her registering
Williamson County voter Bobby Knight said he was eager to sign his daughter up to vote, but when they arrived at a polling location on Monday, they were shocked to find out her name was not showing up.
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
Williamson County Fair kicks off Wednesday; what’s new at the fair this year
The Williamson County Fair and Rodeo kicks off Wednesday with gates opening at 4 p.m.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Comments / 0