University of Southern Mississippi names new president
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – Dr. Joe Paul will serve as the 11th president of The University of Southern Mississippi after being confirmed by the board of trustees. Paul is a USM alumn and was named interim president earlier this year. He was previously the vice president for student affairs from 1993 until retirement in 2015 […]
Southern Miss to grace national spotlight against defending conference champs
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles orchestrated another comeback victory Saturday to beat Sun Belt Conference foes, who hadn’t lost a home game, the Texas State Bobcats 20-14 to earn their second consecutive conference win. It required some magic to leave Texas with a win from...
Mockingbird Café: Something Wonderful is Always Happening
How a small coffee shop begun in the ruins of Hurricane Katrina became a community mainstay of goodness. The Mockingbird Café celebrated 16 years as the town's “living room" in August with Birdstock. Photo by Gregg Martel. Even though it’s a big sign, not everyone will notice. It’s...
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Johnny Dupree
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Democratic and Republican candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Democratic nominee Johnny DuPree is the former Hattiesburg mayor who is facing off against Republican challenger Jackson County...
Ocean Springs, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
Woman found guilty in Carl the Rooster’s death
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jones County woman accused of killing a beloved rooster in Ocean Springs was found guilty of misdemeanor animal cruelty Wednesday. Sentencing for Kendra Shaffer was postponed to a later date at the prosecutor’s request. Shaffer appeared in Ocean Springs Municipal Court in front...
In the Kitchen with Bradley's Cajun Quick Stop and Deli ahead of Taste of Long Beach
The Fire Chief speaks out on steps you can take to keep you and your home safe. Stephanie Poole takes us live from the Gulfport campus. WLOX alumnus Mark Mullen reflects on time as WLOX anchor. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mark Mullen was at WLOX for several years as...
Former corrections official found guilty in death of Ocean Springs mascot, Carl
Kendra Shaffer, a former corrections official from Jones County, was found guilty of animal cruelty in the death of Carl the Rooster in Ocean Springs Municipal Court this afternoon. Shaffer’s attorney said they plan to appeal the verdict. Shaffer was seen on video taking the downtown mascot from his...
Dozens of Greene County officials prepare for general election, back on paper ballots
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When polls open November 8, election commissioners hope voters will appreciate the seamless process to exercise their constitutional right. To get to that point, it takes months of preparation from at least 65 people in Greene County, Mississippi (pop. 13,630). Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds is charged with administrative duties in […]
Pascagoula Police searching for man in statutory rape case
Pascagoula Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a statutory rape case. Police asked the public’s help in locating 32-year-old Travis Rasco. They said the man, 6-foot-2 and 170 pounds, drives a 2007 black 2-door Honda Accord with a Mississippi tag of JGK0375. Police...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County. According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.
Construction for Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale slated for November
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – Construction for a new truck stop in Lucedale is slated to begin next month. The development at 2127 Hopper Road, right off of the S.R. 198 and U.S. 98 intersection, is scheduled to begin in early November, weather permitting, according to a Love’s Travel Stop spokesperson. The company did not specify […]
Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested
The funeral for the 15-year-old comes amid calls for the Gulfport, Mississippi, cop who shot him in the head to be held accountable. The post Jaheim McMillan’s Funeral Set As Killer Gulfport Cop Who Shot ‘Unarmed Teen In Head Isn’t Arrested appeared first on NewsOne.
LEGAL NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE is given by the City of Pass Christian, Mississippi, that a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission on Tuesday, November 8, at 6:00 pm and will be reviewed on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 6:00 pm before the Mayor and Board of Aldermen in the Pass Christian Municipal Courtroom, 105 Hiern Avenue, Pass Christian, MS, to hear the following applications and any related matters:
Gulfport Suspect Arrested for Aggravated Assault
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edna Charlene Rivers from Gulfport, Miss. on one count of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male having been shot that had been brought to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport by personal vehicle.
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office makes policy changes after fatal shooting
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is making some changes after a man was shot and killed by a deputy in July. The man was killed on Thursday, July 14 in the 300 block of South Chancellor Avenue in Hattiesburg. He was being served with a writ that would commit him […]
Chet Landry's new baby girl makes appearance on GMM
It’s a gorgeous day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. It’s getting chilly again tonight, and the sky will stay clear. We’ll drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. Friday will be dry, but rain chances return by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.
Laurel Police Chief speaks on status of double homicide case
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - New information is coming forward regarding the double homicide in Laurel Monday afternoon. The Laurel Police Department identified 19-year-old Ronald Buckley as a suspect. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the suspect has been avoiding the law since June when he was the main suspect in...
Police: Mississippi man dies after being ejected from wreck on interstate
A Mississippi man died after being involved in a single-vehicle collision along Interstate 59 in Picayune Friday evening. Picayune Police Chief Joe Quave said officers were called to the area of Interstate 59 close to exit 6 at 6:37 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2022 after a northbound Ford SUV left the road on the right hand side, rolled over several times and ejected the driver. Quave said the vehicle was only occupied by the driver, and no other vehicles were reported to have been involved.
