On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edna Charlene Rivers from Gulfport, Miss. on one count of Aggravated Assault-Domestic Violence. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male having been shot that had been brought to Singing River Hospital in Gulfport by personal vehicle.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO