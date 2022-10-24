Read full article on original website
Thompson, Huskers face big challenge this weekend against Illinois' top ranked defense
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial final five weeks for Nebraska as they need to win three of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Huskers' attention, however, will be fully focused on what lies...
Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
Gallery: Halloween displays around the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Looking for some free holiday fun for the whole family?. Consider getting in the car and make an evening touring around the Omaha metro to check out some spooky, scary, and adorably festive Halloween yards. A local Facebook Group, Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts, has put...
Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
City of Omaha plans to make 180th St. four-lane roadway, hopes to reduce congestion
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A plan to turn 180th St. into a four-lane roadway will soon be underway. The city says they are making these changes because, peak hour traffic in the area is greater than the intended capacity for the road when first built. “Those have a capacity between...
County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions
OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
Spirit Halloween helps collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center
(Omaha, Neb. ) — Spirit Halloween is helping collect donations for Children's Hospital and Medical Center here in Omaha. Spirit of Children is the organization that makes these donations possible for over 154 hospitals across the United States and Canada. They currently have seven Spirit Halloween stores across Nebraska...
Beyond The Podium: Douglas County Attorney Candidate Dave Pantos Full Interview
Dave Pantos is running as the Democratic challenger to incumbent Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine. This is the full sit-down interview with Fox 42's Joe Harris.
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
OPD taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is taking place in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, according to a press release from OPD. Officers will be at the following locations to collect unused medication to be disposed of properly from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
Metro offers free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit will be offering free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day, according to a press release. This means anyone can board a bus, MOBY, or ORBT and ride for free all day long on Tuesday, November 8. Not having access to...
DCHD: Douglas County is seeing a large increase in RSV cases compared to fall of 2021
OMAHA, Neb.—The respiratory virus RSV is getting around in the community. The Douglas County Health Department said there were 205 positive cases during the most recent week, which is up from the 182 new cases from the previous week. Both weeks show higher numbers than the same period last year.
DCSO: Suspect in custody after threat to Elkhorn middle school
Douglas County (KPTM) — UPDATE: The suspect who made a school shooting threat about Elkhorn Ridge Middle School is now in custody, according to an update from Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The anonymous threat was first posted on TikTok, and through investigation and collaboration with the Elkhorn School District...
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
International Artist's Day honors those who create beauty for the world to see
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — International Artist's Day is October 25, and it honors those who create beauty for the world to see, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Not only does it celebrate artists around the world, but it celebrates one of the most famous artists in history - Pablo Picasso. Picasso...
Pottawattamie County burn ban in effect immediately
Pottawattamie County (KPTM) — Pottawattamie County is in a burn ban that is effective immediately, according to a press release from the county's Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The burn ban would prohibit all open and controlled burning of items in the county. Even though it has recently rained,...
