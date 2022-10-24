ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox42kptm.com

Big Red Rundown: Henrich out for the season with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Football head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Tuesday that linebacker Nick Henrich is out for the rest of the season. The Huskers captain suffered a knee injury in the second quarter against Purdue and did not return in that game. Henrich had 37 tackles, three TFLs...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Gallery: Halloween displays around the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Looking for some free holiday fun for the whole family?. Consider getting in the car and make an evening touring around the Omaha metro to check out some spooky, scary, and adorably festive Halloween yards. A local Facebook Group, Omaha Halloween Yard Haunts, has put...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions

OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is taking place in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, according to a press release from OPD. Officers will be at the following locations to collect unused medication to be disposed of properly from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metro offers free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Metro Transit will be offering free bus rides with Bus to Ballot on Election Day, according to a press release. This means anyone can board a bus, MOBY, or ORBT and ride for free all day long on Tuesday, November 8. Not having access to...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

DCSO: Suspect in custody after threat to Elkhorn middle school

Douglas County (KPTM) — UPDATE: The suspect who made a school shooting threat about Elkhorn Ridge Middle School is now in custody, according to an update from Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The anonymous threat was first posted on TikTok, and through investigation and collaboration with the Elkhorn School District...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Pottawattamie County burn ban in effect immediately

Pottawattamie County (KPTM) — Pottawattamie County is in a burn ban that is effective immediately, according to a press release from the county's Emergency Management and Homeland Security. The burn ban would prohibit all open and controlled burning of items in the county. Even though it has recently rained,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy