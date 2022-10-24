Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Carter County mayor says regional drug abuse treatment center one step closer to March opening
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby said a regional center for treatment of drug addiction is one step closer to opening its doors after she signed the lease for the property this week. Woodby, who serves as chairwoman of the board overseeing the planning and operation of the...
Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
Chester County Independent
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launches $100 million violent crime intervention fund for local law enforcement
On October 13, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee. “As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the...
Johnson City Press
Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County
Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
Jewish Knox Co. couple denied by foster care agency argues in appeal they can fairly sue for religious discrimination
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Jewish couple in Knox County who was denied by a Methodist foster care agency is arguing they can fairly sue for religious discrimination in an appeal over a previous court decision that considered the matter closed. The previous lawsuit challenged a 2020 state law that...
Johnson City Press
James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to hold VA Take Back Day
Members of the public may dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, during the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s VA Take Back Day at the Mountain Home campus Saturday. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses
WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
Bristol, Va. City Council passes step toward prohibiting future abortion centers
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol, Virginia City Council members unanimously voted to block new abortion providers from practicing in the city and impose new restrictions on the existing one. The proposed resolution still has to pass through several steps before it can become law. It will be sent to the planning commission, as well as […]
supertalk929.com
Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises
A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
Johnson City Press
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
wpln.org
As abortion access disappears in Tennessee, a nonprofit that offers free long-acting birth control sees demand spike
Demand for long-acting contraceptives has spiked this year as abortion access vanishes in Tennessee. One nonprofit in Nashville has seen nearly twice as many patients compared to the previous year. A Step Ahead offers free birth control that can last up to 10 years through IUDs and implants — both...
wcyb.com
City of Kingsport issues burn ban
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The fire marshal for the city of Kingsport has issued a burn ban. All outdoor fires are prohibited until further notice. News 5 spoke with our meteorologist, David Boyd and the Kingsport Fire Department about preventing forest fires. Boyd says October is normally the driest...
County by county sample ballots for Middle Tennessee
Tennessee election commissions post sample ballots before each race for voters to review.
supertalk929.com
Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock
Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
q95fm.net
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
Kingsport Times-News
Budget Committee cancels Carter County Commission meeting on pay hike for sheriff's officers
ELIZABETHTON — Tonight’s meeting of the Carter County Commission has been cancelled after it became apparent that there was no consensus on funding for a proposed raise for officers of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. The special meeting of the county commission had been called last week,...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday
The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
wcyb.com
US Attorney: Man who killed Big Stone Gap officer was part of drug trafficking group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The man who is accused of murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was part of a widespread drug trafficking organization in Southwest Virginia, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced Tuesday. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Officer Chandler in November 2021. Following his...
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
