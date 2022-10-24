ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Lease signed for regional addiction treatment center in Carter Co.

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tri-Cities region is closer than ever to opening the region’s first ever long-term addiction treatment center in Carter County. A release from the office of Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby states that a lease agreement was signed Tuesday between the board overseeing the project and the State of Tennessee. […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launches $100 million violent crime intervention fund for local law enforcement

On October 13, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee launched the $100 million Violent Crime Intervention Fund and invited local law enforcement agencies to apply for grants that will be used to strengthen public safety in communities across Tennessee. “As Americans face rising crime nationwide, Tennessee is equipping law enforcement with the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Unemployment at a record low in Sullivan County

Unemployment levels are historically low in Sullivan County, the lowest they have been at least since 2008, state records show. “It’s the lowest that I can recall,” Clay Walker, CEO for NetWORKS, the economic development arm of Sullivan County and it’s municipalities.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

James H. Quillen VA Medical Center to hold VA Take Back Day

Members of the public may dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, during the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center’s VA Take Back Day at the Mountain Home campus Saturday. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local school districts awarded funds for new, low-emission school buses

WASHINGTON (WJHL) — Three local school districts are set to get funds from the EPA to purchase new low-emission and zero-emission school buses. The EPA announced that Clean School Bus Program rebates have been awarded to Johnson County Schools in Northeast Tennessee and Lee and Wise county schools in Southwest Virginia. Johnson County will receive […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Commissioners Can’t Agree On Method To Fund Sheriff’s Department Raises

A proposal to give 133 Carter County Sheriff’s Department employees a five dollar an hour raise appears to have fizzled out. Commissioners are unable to come to an agreed way to fund the increase that would bring the pay scale to more than 18 dollars an hour, one of the highest rates in the region. But any discussion on the matter will have to wait again till next week when commissioners meet.. Meanwhile, the Carter County Detention Center is facing a threat of decertification due to staffing shortages. Carter County Sheriff Tim Fraley says he can’t retain, or recruit new employees at the current pay scale of 13 dollars and 80 cents an hour for patrol officers.
Johnson City Press

Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7

Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

City of Kingsport issues burn ban

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The fire marshal for the city of Kingsport has issued a burn ban. All outdoor fires are prohibited until further notice. News 5 spoke with our meteorologist, David Boyd and the Kingsport Fire Department about preventing forest fires. Boyd says October is normally the driest...
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Human remains found at Bristol, Tennessee boat dock

Sullivan County investigators and officers with the TBI were called to Observation Knob Park in Bristol Thursday morning after the discovery of human remains. An SCSO spokesperson told Bristol Broadcasting News the call about the discovery came in just before 10 a.m. The caller said that the remains were in the vicinity of the park’s boat ramp.
BRISTOL, TN
q95fm.net

19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy

19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Recovery Center open house to be held Friday

The Johnson City Recovery Center and East Tennessee State University’s Department of Social Work invite the community to an open house for the new location of the JCRC on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3-5 p.m. The JCRC is the first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities. Currently, the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia state officials and federal prosecutors announced several drug arrests out of Lee, Scott and Wise counties Tuesday afternoon. U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and representatives from the ATF and local law enforcement agencies spoke outside of the U.S. District Courthouse in Abingdon. Kavanaugh began the event […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy