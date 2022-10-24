BILLERICA - An FBI underwater search team from New York will search the Concord River in Billerica Monday morning.One lane on the River Street bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m. According to the FBI's Boston office, they're looking for "specific evidence in an ongoing investigation."Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said the team is "not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety."It's not clear yet if the search is related to the Judith Chartier case. Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982 when she was 17 years old. Her remains and her car were found in the river in Billerica in November 2021.There's no word yet on how Chartier died.

BILLERICA, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO