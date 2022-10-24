ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

whdh.com

Methuen man arrested on multiple drug charges after Reading traffic stop

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend. George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.
READING, MA
nbcboston.com

Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources

State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Rochester, New Hampshire, Man Found With Gun, Drugs, Bullets During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop and pursuit turned into the arrest of a Rochester man after weapons, bullets, and illegal drugs were found inside the stopped vehicle early Saturday morning. Bow Police stopped a white Chevrolet Express van on Route 3A around 3:35 a.m., but the van then took off, leading to a pursuit that ended in Manchester. The driver, Zachary Gilbert, 34, was found to have five active warrants for his arrest.
ROCHESTER, NH
WCVB

State, Waltham police investigating reports of rape, assault along Riverwalk

WALTHAM, Mass. — Waltham police said they are investigating after reports of a rape and indecent assaults along the Riverwalk, which runs along the Charles River. The Waltham Police Department said it is aware of recent incidents that occurred on the Charles River Reservation, which is a state park maintained by the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
WALTHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Lawrence man in connection to Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell Police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon in connection to a shooting in the city earlier October. Police identified 39-year-old Algenis Roque, of Lawrence, as the alleged shooter in an incident police were investigating, and had issued a warrant for Roque’s arrest. A man had...
LOWELL, MA
MassLive.com

Driver to be charged with unlicensed operation in death of Malden man, police say

A Massachusetts driver believed to have hit and killed a 77-year-old man in Medford will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was walking in the right lane of Middlesex Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta. First responders rushed the man, a Malden resident, to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
MEDFORD, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Man Takes Axe to HVAC System in Seabrook, NH Basement

A man allegedly used an axe to damage the HVAC system in the basement of a Seabrook home Tuesday night. The owner of a home on Hooksett Street called Seabrook Poice when he heard banging noises coming from his basement around 10:30 p.m. Officers sent K-9 Henry where he encountered Joshua Pelletier, 31, of Kittery who was holding an axe.
SEABROOK, NH
CBS Boston

FBI to search Concord River in Billerica for evidence in investigation

BILLERICA - An FBI underwater search team from New York will search the Concord River in Billerica Monday morning.One lane on the River Street bridge will be closed starting at 9 a.m.  According to the FBI's Boston office, they're looking for "specific evidence in an ongoing investigation."Boston FBI spokesperson Kristen Setera said the team is "not looking for human remains and there is no associated threat to public safety."It's not clear yet if the search is related to the Judith Chartier case. Chartier was last seen leaving a party in Billerica on June 5, 1982 when she was 17 years old. Her remains and her car were found in the river in Billerica in November 2021.There's no word yet on how Chartier died.
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

North Reading Police charge woman in connection with hit-and-run case involving child

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in North Reading say a woman has turned herself in following a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old child. On their website, the police department said a 39-year-old woman from Andover was charged nearly a week after a child was struck on Lakeside Boulevard Wednesday morning. According to officials, the 4-year-old was in a wagon being pulled by a parent around 7:40 a.m. when the incident occurred.
NORTH READING, MA
fallriverreporter.com

72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia found dead

A 72-year-old missing Massachusetts man with dementia has been found deceased. According to Chief of Police William Kingsbury, a missing person search by the Holliston, Milford, Millis and Medway Police Departments resulted in police locating the body of Howard White, who was initially reported missing from his home in Medway by a family member on October 23, 2022.
HOLLISTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

North Reading neighborhood fed up with speeding after 4-year-old hit last week

NORTH READING, Mass. — There is no posted speed limit on Lakeside Boulevard in North Reading. But residents seem to agree on one thing: most everybody drives too fast. And many are outraged after a four-year-old girl was hit last week while a parent pulled her in a wagon. The child was injured with scrapes and bruises, but was treated and released at an area hospital.
NORTH READING, MA
1420 WBSM

FBI Search in Billerica to Close Part of River Street Bridge

BILLERICA — One lane of the River Street bridge in Billerica will be temporarily closed starting 9 a.m. Monday as the FBI conducts an underwater search relating to an FBI Boston investigation. A statement from the federal law enforcement agency early Monday morning noted that its Underwater Search and...
BILLERICA, MA

