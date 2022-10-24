ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster Groves, MO

webster.edu

Thompson Named Associate Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Professor Emily Thompson has been named associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, it was announced today. Thompson, who teaches French and serves as the director of the Gleich Honors College, will work with College of Humanities and Social Sciences Interim Dean Danielle MacCartney on special programs, committee assignments, budgeting program development, and other administrative tasks.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
stlmag.com

Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more

This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
unewsonline.com

SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy

On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting

One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
EUREKA, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University

With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
MISSOURI STATE

