15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
webster.edu
Thompson Named Associate Dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Professor Emily Thompson has been named associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, it was announced today. Thompson, who teaches French and serves as the director of the Gleich Honors College, will work with College of Humanities and Social Sciences Interim Dean Danielle MacCartney on special programs, committee assignments, budgeting program development, and other administrative tasks.
George Paz, former CEO of Express Scripts and civic leader, dead at 67
ST. LOUIS — George Paz, the former CEO of Express Scripts who built the company into the nation’s largest pharmacy benefits manager, died on Sunday evening, according to Kristin Sobolik, chancellor of the University of Missouri-St. Louis. He was 67. Sobolik said she didn't have details of how...
What to know about Central Visual and Performing Arts High School
ST. LOUIS – A gunman killed two people and injured several others Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before he later died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School is a magnet high school in...
A ghost named 'Rachel' is haunting Stifel Theatre, staff members say
ST. LOUIS — Staff members at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis have a collection of images – videos and photographs – they believe back up their contention that the building is haunted. Senior public safety manager Eric Cornman showed 5 On Your Side a video...
stlmag.com
Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more
This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
news9.com
St. Louis School Moves To Virtual Learning After Shooting
Students at the St. Louis school that was the scene of a shooting will remain in virtual learning for the rest of the week and the district says it could take weeks to complete necessary renovations. CBS News' Astrid Martinez has the latest details.
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tour in St. Louis, MO Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
The Soul II Soul Tour presale passcode that we’ve been saturated with so many requests for is finally here:. For a short time you can acquire your very own tickets earlier than anyone else 😀. You won’t want to miss The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance in St. Louis...
FOX 28 Spokane
News anchor reports on shooting at her own daughters school in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Missouri. – A news anchor from the station KMOX in St. Louis was live on air doing an interview on keeping babies safe. That’s when her daughter began sending panicked texts of a shooter in her school. “OMG THERE’S AN INTRUDER IN THE BUILDING,” said 17-year-old...
unewsonline.com
SLU Sanctioned Drag Show Sparks Controversy
On Tuesday, Oct. 11, SLU students flooded into the Busch Student Center, anxiously waiting in line for the doors to a university-sponsored drag show to open. At the same time, a small group of protesters stood at the intersection of Laclede and Grand Avenue. Their signs read “Homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered. Under no circumstances can they be approved” and “Sinful lifestyles such as LGBTQ etc. gravely offend God.” Students passing by demonstrated their disapproval of these messages and two female students kissed directly in front of the group.
KMOV
New airtime for The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Due to Monday’s mass shooting at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, CBS changed the airtime of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. Monday’s episode of The Young and the Restless may be...
webster.edu
Community Music School's Suzuki Program Resumes Community Outreach Concerts
The Suzuki Strings program at the Community Music School will resume efforts to provide community outreach concerts. Mason Pointe: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 3 p.m. The Magic House: Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 p.m. Mary Culver Home: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. “We are thrilled to be resuming our...
Teacher Jean Kuczka killed in Central Visual and Performing Arts High School shooting
A family has confirmed the identity of the teacher killed in Monday's shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
GoFundMe created in the memory of victims of STL school shooting
ST. LOUIS — GoFundMe accounts were created to help support the victims of the school shootings. One is for the family of the 15-year-old victim and the other is for the school community. Kevin Quick launched a GoFundMe for Alexzendria Bell, a 15-year-old victim killed in the shooting. Bell,...
How NOT to dress for an interview; Jefferson Co. sheriff explains recent oddity
Earlier this week, Jefferson County Police Sheriff Dave Marshak, shared a tongue-in-cheek tweet stating how to dress properly for an interview.
Wine bar and steakhouse burglarized Thursday morning
Police responded to a burglary alarm not too far away from the previous early Thursday morning burglaries.
myleaderpaper.com
Woman with ties to Jefferson County, Eureka killed in school shooting
One of two people killed in the school shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis on Monday, Oct. 24, is a Dittmer woman with strong connections to Jefferson County and Eureka. Jean Kuczka, 61, and Alexandria Bell, a 15-year-old student at CVPA, were killed in...
Ronald McDonald House gets approval to demolish historic church for new $30M headquarters
ST. LOUIS — Ronald McDonald House Charities of St. Louis was once again granted approval Monday to demolish a historic church in Forest Park Southeast to accommodate the organization’s new $30 million headquarters, this time over the objections of neighbors. The nonprofit organization previously received approval from the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love eating pizza then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing pizza places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Update: Police ID shooter who killed 2 at Missouri high school
ST. LOUIS (AP) — An armed former student broke into a St. Louis high school Monday morning warning, “You are all going to die!” before fatally shooting a teacher and a teenage girl, and wounding six others before police killed him in an exchange of gunfire. The...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Two killed in school shooting; alderwoman seeks payment from Washington University
With winter weather on the horizon, natural gas provider Spire is looking to raise rates to as much as about 13%. Its proposal is pending approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, but the plan is facing criticism from many of its customers who are already paying inflated prices in other sectors. In St. Louis, tragedy struck on Monday when a shooter killed a teacher and a student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School before being fatally shot by police officers. And, across the Midwest, farmers are pulling in revenue through corn mazes and pumpkin patches as a way to supplement farming expenses. Read on for your Tuesday morning news.
