nbc15.com
Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
7 displaced in Portage fire
PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
Driver crashes into Sun Prairie building, minor damage reported
Officials in Sun Prairie say minimal damage was left behind when a vehicle crashed into a building on Prairie Lakes Dr. earlier this week.
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, destroyed two structures and shook the neighborhood, the Oregon Area Fire Department...
wearegreenbay.com
Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway
(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
nbc15.com
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon. Officials re-opened the road in front of the building late Monday afternoon. They had closed the road in fears that the building might collapse. “The...
nbc15.com
MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
nbc15.com
Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
nbc15.com
Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
wclo.com
Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated
The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
Beloit Culver’s drive-thru robbery attempt is similar to others, police say
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police say an attempted robbery at a Culver’s drive-thru window Wednesday night bears the hallmarks of similar incidents in southern Wisconsin. According to police, no one was injured in Wednesday night’s robbery attempt, which happened at 7:44 p.m. at the location at 2676 Cranston Road. Police said the incident was […]
Rockford family left without a home after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
WJFW-TV
17 people dead from ATV/UTV accidents this year: DNR reminds riders to wear their helmet
MADISON (WJFW) - The ATV/UTV season may be ending soon, but the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wants to remind riders to wear their helmets and seatbelts while out riding. 17 people have died in Wisconsin this year in ATV/UTV crashes. The DNR says that most of the crash victims...
nbc15.com
Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
ROCK, Wis. (WTVO) — A Beloit man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a May shooting at Rockvale Mobile Home Park that left a car and several mobile homes riddled with bullets. Deputies were dispatched to the park, 6129 USH 51, back on May 8, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. They located […]
nbc15.com
Verona police searching for endangered missing man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
nbc15.com
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
WIFR
Family goes one year without answers on Melissa Trumpy’s dissapearance
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Benny Affrunti says it’s a battle between giving false hope, and no hope to his three children, one year after their 37-year-old mother, Melissa Trumpy of Monticello, vanished with no trace. “I feel helpless trying to console them, and trying to help them, it’s hard,”...
x1071.com
Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville
Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
