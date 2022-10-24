ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

nbc15.com

Vehicle crashes into Sun Prairie restaurant

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - One driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution after a vehicle crashed into the side of a Sun Prairie restaurant late Wednesday morning, the city’s fire department reported. According to Sun Prairie Fire and Rescue Company, emergency crews responded to the business,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

7 displaced in Portage fire

PORTAGE, Wis. — A fire at a home on Portage’s north side Wednesday night displaced a family of seven people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out shortly before 11:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of New Pinery Road. The Portage Fire Department said firefighters saw flames coming from a front window and smoke around the home when...
PORTAGE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Home explosion in Wisconsin causes millions of dollars in damages, investigation underway

(WFRV) – A home explosion in Dane County is believed to have caused between $1,500,000 and $2,000,000 in damages. In a press release from the Oregon Area Fire & EMS District, more information was released about a home explosion that happened on October 21. Due to the ‘magnitude’ of the event, help was requested. The incident happened in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue.
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle on John Nolen Dr.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 71-year-old man has died after his bicycle and vehicle collided on a major downtown artery early Thursday morning, the police department reported. According to a Madison Police Dept. update, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. along John Nolen Dr., near the North Shore Drive intersection. MPD warned the wreck was causing serious delays and officers were redirecting traffic.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple neighbors report shots fired in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Thursday morning, multiple neighbors heard shots fired in Janesville. Janesville Police officers found several shell casings on Milton Ave. and E. Milwaukee St. No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to property, according to police. Police say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. officials identify man fatally shot by deputy in Oregon

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have released the name of the man who died after being shot by a Dane County deputy in the Village of Oregon over the weekend. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that 21-year-old Jose Jimenez died as a result of “firearm related injuries.”
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Att. robbery at Culver’s drive-thru like the ones elsewhere, BPD says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A string of robbery attempts at Culver’s drive-thru windows in multiple southern Wisconsin cities has now reached Beloit. On Thursday morning, the city’s police department reported on an attempted robbery the night before at the restaurant chain’s location in the 2600 block of Cranston Road. BPD officers were called to the Culver’s around 7:44 p.m., the statement continued, but it did not provide many specific details about this incident.
BELOIT, WI
wclo.com

Re-opening of a Portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 Celebrated

The long-awaited reopening of a portion of Janesville’s Highway 14 will be celebrated Thursday morning. A ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration for the refurbished stretch of roadway between Milton Avenue and Deerfield Drive will begin at 9:00 in the Blain’s Farm & Fleet parking lot. The event will include guest speakers and prize giveaways. Construction on the road began in early spring, turning the portion of the highway from rural roadway to urban section. Project improvements include offset left turn lanes, new curb and gutter, storm sewer replacement, a 10-foot multi-use path, a five-foot sidewalk for pedestrians, and a new bus stop location at the intersection with Pontiac Drive.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford family left without a home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday. Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home. The fire was […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Portage FD: 15 vehicles set on fire, multiple explosions in parking lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Portage Fire Department said it fought multiple vehicle fires in a parking lot Saturday morning. Officials found a large fire just after 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Insurance Auto Auction off of HWY 16. In a Facebook post, Portage FD said upon arriving, crews found 15 cars on fire with multiple explosions happening. Columbia Co. officials didn’t explain what happened to start the fire.
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

Verona police searching for endangered missing man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking for information on a 51-year-old man who has not been seen since Tuesday morning when he was at a department store in Fitchburg. The police department issued a missing, endangered person alert for John Ramseier late Wednesday morning. The alert...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Car vs Semi Collision in Dodgeville

Dodgeville Police and officials with the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded to a car versus semi collision on North Bequette Street in Dodgeville Saturday evening around 5:30pm. A report says that at least one person was injured in the crash and that Dodgeville EMS and the Dodgeville Fire Department and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department responded around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway18 and Highway 23. Only minor injuries were reported. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
DODGEVILLE, WI

