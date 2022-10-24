Read full article on original website
AEW Named As Part Of Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced today that All Elite Wrestling was named in its second annual Brands That Matter list. The list honors brands that communicate and demonstrate brand purpose. You can read the full statement from AEW below. AEW Named to Fast Company’s Second Annual “Brands That Matter” List...
WWE Raw This Week Records Decline In Viewership
The numbers are in for this week’s Monday Night RAW. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 24 averaged 1.641 million viewers, which is down from last week’s total of 1.803 million viewers. Monday’s episode scored a 0.45 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.50 rating that last Monday’s episode recorded.
WWE Files To Trademark “Scrypts”
WWE have filed a new trademark. On October 25, WWE filed to trademark “Scrypts” for entertainment services. This could be anything from a ring name, to a faction or otherwise. It is not known how WWE aims to use the trademark. Mark For: SCRYPTS trademark registration is intended...
IMPACT Wrestling Talent Johnny Swinger Signs New Deal
IMPACT Wrestling has kept one of their “national treasures”, Johnny Swinger. While Swinger was chatting with Tommy Dreamer on the House of Hardcore Podcast, it was revealed that Swinger signed a new contract with IMPACT. Swinger stated that it is for one year which would take him into 2023 and he expressed how grateful he is that he’s still able to perform on a TV level.
WWE Main Event Results (10/27/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on October 27 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on October 24 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. You can catch the results for the show below. – Von Wagner def. Cedric Alexander. – Dana Brooke def. Kiana James. Follow...
UFC officially signs LFA flyweight champion Gabriella Fernandes, no fight booked yet
A Brazilian prospect is the newest addition to the UFC’s roster. Gabriella Fernandes is 8-1 as a professional and captured the interim LFA flyweight championship this past September with a second-round guillotine over Karoline Martins in the co-main event of LFA 143 in Recife, Brazil. Watch the finish below.
Card Set For Next Weeks AEW Dynamite – 11/2/22
A couple of mystery men are set for AEW Dynamite next week. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, the card was announced for next weeks show which will feature an All Atlantic Championship match, Chris Jericho battling a former ROH champion, Daddy Asses Birthday Bash and Jay Lethal vs. Darby Allin, where Lethal says he will bring a old friend to meet Darby. The full card for next week is below!
Tessa Blanchard Cites Her Happiness, Not Her Problematic Past, For Which Independent Bookings She Takes
Tessa Blanchard believes her own happiness is how she decides with independent bookings to take. Blanchard has only wrestled for two promotions in 2022, with very limited dates. In January 2020, multiple female wrestlers came forward with bullying and racism allegations against Blanchard, including an incident involving Blanchard spitting in Black Rose’s face. This has lead to her becoming blacklisted by many companies, with no matches in 2021 in 2022.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout and Former 2x Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo Talks Previous Title Runs
Deonna Purrazzo is one of the top female talents not just on the IMPACT Wrestling roster, but throughout ALL of pro wrestling. Deonna Purrazzo recently appeared as a guest on the Ref’in It Up podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women’s...
Card Set For AEW Rampage – 10/28/22
The full card for this Friday’s AEW Rampage was revealed on tonight’s AEW Dynamite which will feature a TNT championship match, women’s action and tag team action. You can see the full list of matches for the show below!. AEW TNT Championship: Wardlow vs. Matt Taven. Tay...
Sheamus Was Written Off TV So He Could Get Married This Weekend
We now know why Sheamus was taken out by The Bloodline. After an assist by The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa defeated Sheamus in a singles match on Smackdown last week. Sheamus was then attacked after the match, and his arm was smashed several times with a steel chair. According to PWInsider,...
3 Things To Look Out For: AEW Dynamite 10/26/22
AEW Dynamite is back on its regularly scheduled time-slot of 8PM est, Wednesday night on TBS. And that happens to be tonight! The show is action packed and headlined by a World Championship match between Jon a Moxley and Penta El Zero Miedo. Plus, Swerve In Our Glory takes on FTR in a number one contenders match, Blackpool Combat Club and Jericho Appreciation Society look to settle the score, a returning Riho battles Jamie Hayter and so much more. But, what’re three things to look out for heading into AEW Dynamite? Well, let’s see!
Wardlow Believes AEW’s Locker Room Is Closer Than Ever
Wardlow believes the recent tension in the AEW locker room has dissipated. In a new interview with the ESPR Podcast, Wardlow revealed that AEW’s locker room has only grown closer together following weeks of backstage drama that started with the AEW All Out Brawl. “Everybody backstage has done such...
Eddie Kingston Recently Had AEW HR Meeting About “Beating People Up” In The Ring
Eddie Kingston has been warned by AEW HR about his work in the ring. Eddie Kingston discussed his recent on-air antics during an interview with the ESPR podcast. He stated that he discussed it with AEW’s human resources department. “I had an HR meeting a couple days ago, telling...
Logan Paul Has Aspirations To Wrestle In India And Australia
Logan Paul wants to wrestle around the world. Logan Paul is set to travel to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel next weekend, and he does not want to stop there. The social media superstar has aspirations to not only continue wrestling, but to wrestle all over the globe. Speaking to Verge Magazine, Paul was asked if there are other countries he’s hoping to travel to for a WWE bout.
FULL IMPACT WRESTLING 10/27 Review, Tag Team Division Heats Up, Aussie Open Returns
BTI — Laredo Kid vs Black Taurus in the X Division Title tournament. Taurus hits Laredo Kid with the DESTINATION HELL HOLE and gets the victory. We kick off the main show with Scott D’Amore backstage, former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Matt TAVEN and Mike Bennett approach Scott, talking about how they’ve been here with a purpose and Scott has tried to stop them at every turn. Scott says they don’t have to worry about that anymore and fires them both.
AEW Dark Results (10/25/22)
All Elite Wrestling aired its latest episode of AEW Dark on Tuesday, October 25th on their Youtube channel. You can see the results and the stream for the event below. Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) def. The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Emi Sakura &...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/27/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night ten of its Battle Autumn tour on October 27 from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results for the show can be found below. – Aaron Henare def. Ryohei Oiwa. – CHAOS (Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii) def. Yuto...
Jim Ross Reveals He Is Cancer Free
Good ‘ole JR provided an update on his cancer treatments during the most recent episode of Grilling JR. He noted that everything is going well besides the pain in his ankle. He would also reveal that he is now cancer free. I had a good week regarding my cancer...
Karl Anderson Still Expected To Fulfil Additional Dates In NJPW Outside Of 11/5
There are still plans for Karl Anderson to wrestle in NJPW, despite the tension between the two parties. Despite the company threatening to strip Anderson of his NEVER Openweight Championship, with Anderson saying he won’t be vacating the title, there are still plans for Anderson to work with NJPW.
