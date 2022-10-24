Read full article on original website
Bustle
D'Amelio Show
TikTok’s most famous family just concluded Season 2 of their Hulu reality series, The D’Amelio Show, on Oct. 26 after 10 more episodes chronicling their private life and careers. As if the D’Amelios hadn’t garnered enough eyes from their social media exploits, another season of their show meant even more attention and more scrutiny. While the family as a whole is the heart of the show, Season 2 highlighted Charli and Dixie and their attempt to forge their own paths. Whether the sisters find even more success could be further explored in Season 3.
Bustle
Bachelor In Paradise?
From a chaotic love triangle to a naked date, Jill Chin’s Bachelor in Paradise journey had it all. Sadly, it came to an end during the show’s Oct. 25 episode — when Jacob Rapini told Jill he developed feelings for Kate Gallivan while the original women were away for a week. “It just sucks that like ... I literally [slept] the days away because all I wanted was that comfort and safety, and that’s what you were to me,” Jill tearfully tells Jacob during their breakup. “But I’m glad that I have clarity now and that I can find that elsewhere.”
Bustle
Every Single Makeup Product Taylor Swift Wore In Her “Bejeweled” Video
Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she walks into any room. But for her second music video from her latest album Midnights, Swift shined bright with the help of makeup queen herself: Pat McGrath. “It was such an honor to play the queen with the fabulous Taylor Swift...
Bustle
Victoria Beckham Revealed Her Favourite Ever Spice Girls Song
Despite famously skipping the iconic girl band’s reunion tour back in 2019, Victoria Beckham proved she still has a lot of love for all things the Spice Girls. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Oct. 24, Beckham (aka Posh Spice) was asked to list her top five favourite Spice Girls songs of all time — and she loves one particular track so much that she listed it not once, but twice.
Bustle
Ariana Grande's Blonde Hair Is Giving "Glinda, The Good Witch" Vibes
From the looks of Ariana Grande’s new pale blonde hair, the singer-slash-actor is opting to fully commit to her role as Glinda, The Good Witch of the North in the upcoming movie-adaption of Wicked. On Wednesday, October 26, Grande said goodbye to her dark brunette strands and took to Instagram to debut a new, drastically lighter shade.
Bustle
Olly Murs’ Red Carpet Look Had An Adorable Ode To His Fiancée
After getting engaged in June this year, Olly Murs and Amelia Tank made their first public appearance at the Pride of Britain awards on Oct. 24. Dressed to the nines, The Voice UK coach and singer wore a black suit on the red carpet, with an adorable sartorial ode to his bodybuilder wife-to-be. On one side of Murs’ shirt collar, the initials “AM” were embroidered — hinting at Tank’s name after marriage — while on the other, the singer had “love” printed. The 38-year-old shared the details with fans on his Instagram Stories. In a video, he also gushed over how “amazing” Tank looked in her purple cut-out gown for the event. But how did the happy couple meet?
Bustle
The Woman King
If there’s one thing we been knew about writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood, it’s that her A-game is her only game, and she is going to bring it every single time, to everything she does: from the iconic Love & Basketball (2000), to the quiet force of The Secret Life of Bees (2008), to the powerful vulnerability in Beyond the Lights (2014), to the elegant grit of The Old Guard (2020). Prince-Bythewood keeps her eye on the prize in each project she takes on. Her latest, The Woman King, feels like a crowning moment for her in more ways than one.
Bustle
People Who Have Had Miscarriages Are Relating To Taylor Swift’s Song About Loss
One of Taylor Swift’s new songs about grief after loss is resonating with a particular group of people. On “Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” one of the bonus tracks on her Midnights album, Swift sings about someone grieving a premature loss or someone being gone too soon. Though it’s not entirely clear what the song is about, some fans believe it’s touching on pregnancy loss — with people who have experienced miscarriages gravitating toward the heartbreaking lyrics.
Bustle
The Rom-Com Is Back. Why Did It Ever Leave?
A quick glance at this weekend’s box-office report might make you think everything in Hollywood is business as usual: Would you believe this weekend’s top movie was a big superhero blockbuster starring Dwayne Johnson? Would you believe it ends with a post-credits sequence promising more superhero crossovers to come?
Bustle
How To Use TikTok's Photo Mode To Make Video Photo Dumps
It’s no secret that social media apps often blatantly borrow from each other’s popular features. Just as TikTok began to blow up for its short-form video content, Instagram conveniently released a nearly-identical feature we now know as Reels. After that, it didn’t take long for TikTok to make its own version of BeReal called TikTok Now. And, of course, do you remember that the Snapchat story existed long before the Instagram story?
Bustle
Grey's Anatomy
When Grey’s Anatomy airs Season 19’s fifth episode on Nov. 3, Kate Walsh’s Addison Montgomery will have already appeared in two of them. That, of course, follows on the heels of a handful of guest spots last season, too, leading some to believe that Addison could be returning to Grey Sloan Memorial full-time. Another possibility? The network could be taking the temperature on a possible Private Practice revival. After all, who knows better how to save a life?
Dickens and Prince by Nick Hornby review – cultural greats collide
If your first reaction to the subject matter of Nick Hornby’s new book is a perplexed “Huh?”, you might take comfort in knowing its author had similar feelings. In superficial terms, his yoking together of two cultural giants – the novelist Charles Dickens and musician Prince Rogers Nelson – seems unusual given they operated not just in different media but different centuries. While both found fame early and died in their 50s, the bare bones of their biographies are otherwise wildly different. Before beginning his research, it seemed to Hornby that the biggest thing they had in common was him. “They are,” he writes, “two of what I shall have to describe … as My People – the people I have thought about a lot, over the years, the artists who have shaped me, inspired me, made me think about my work.”
Bustle
Aubrey Gordon Doesn’t Think Your Brain Is Broken
Aubrey Gordon’s laugh is an event, a force of nature. It is thunderous and bubbly, with a warmth and power that could lift a fleet of hot air balloons clean off the ground. Her laugh is so distinct that it gets her recognized in public. "The first time it happened, I was on my phone, and the person I was talking to said something funny,” she said. “I laughed, and this person sitting on their front porch whipped their head around and said, 'Is your name Aubrey?!'”
Poltergeists? Vampires? Americans are more afraid of root canals
Earlier this month, brimming with Halloween spirit, I posted my 15 favorite scary/creepy horror films on my Facebook page. In first place, I put “The Silence of the Lambs,” which infuriated one reader, who commented, “‘The Silence of the Lambs’ is not a horror movie.” Seriously? ...
Bustle
Taylor Swift Removes “FAT” Scale From Her “Anti-Hero” Video After Backlash
Trigger Warning: This piece contains mentions of eating disorders. Following public outcry, Taylor Swift has edited her “Anti-Hero” music video to remove a brief scene where she steps onto a bathroom scale and sees the word “FAT” instead of a number. The original music video, which premiered Oct. 21 alongside her Midnights album, showed Swift weighing herself as her inner critic stood beside her in disapproval of the results. Some viewers interpreted the scene as fatphobic and called Swift out on social media. “Fat people don’t need to have it reiterated yet again that it’s everyone’s worst nightmare to look like us,” Twitter user @theshirarose said.
Bustle
Hollywood’s “Skinny Shot” Goes Mainstream
To understand our nation’s cosmetic trends, there is only one place to look: the Pacificside enclave of the sisters Kardashian, whose preoccupations of the self soon become our own. What have the ladies been up to lately?. Kourtney is wearing the bob she has worn since 2021. Kylie is...
Bustle
RHOSLC’s Heather & Whitney Are Still Trying To Repair Their Friendship
Bad Weather may not be forever. The union between The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City stars Heather Gay and Whitney Rose has been so strong that their co-star Lisa Barlow even dubbed them “Bad Weather” during a Season 1 reunion fight, a title that the duo has embraced proudly. However, on Season 3 of the Bravo series, Heather and Whitney — who are also second cousins — are going through it, leaving fans wondering if there’s any path to reconciliation.
Bustle
Twitter Is In A Lavender Haze Over Taylor Swift’s Surprise London Performance
Talk about a pinch-yourself moment. At Bon Iver’s second show at London’s Wembley Arena on Oct. 26, lucky punters were treated to a surprise appearance from none other than Taylor Swift. The pop star joined Justin Vernon and his band for the first ever live performance of their collaboration “Exile,” which appeared on her 2020 album Folklore.
Bustle
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Marvel movies are always highly anticipated, but the excitement for the Black Panther sequel is especially palpable. So to give fans a little taste of the film before it officially premieres on November 11, 2022, M.A.C. Cosmetics has teamed with Marvel to launch a very special collaboration: the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever collection.
