Virginia State

Most common fast food chains in Virginia

Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sun Gazette editorial: Will School Boards join Fauci in admitting lockdowns did harm?

Type in the phrase “cover your backside” on the Internet and we’d guess that a photo of the sainted-by-some-reviled-by-others Dr. Anthony Fauci will pop up. In his decades as a bureaucratic infighter, he’s learned to take credit when things go right and leave no fingerprints for bad decision-making and faulty judgment.
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Sun Gazette editorial: Santa, deliver us divided government

It’s a little early to be asking Santa for a Christmas gift, but with having been good boys and girls here at the Sun Gazette editorial desk (our endorsements in local elections are all done!), we’d like to request something similar to what Jolly St. Nick gave us last year. Divided government.
