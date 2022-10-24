Read full article on original website
Most common fast food chains in Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Virginia using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sun Gazette editorial: Will School Boards join Fauci in admitting lockdowns did harm?
Type in the phrase “cover your backside” on the Internet and we’d guess that a photo of the sainted-by-some-reviled-by-others Dr. Anthony Fauci will pop up. In his decades as a bureaucratic infighter, he’s learned to take credit when things go right and leave no fingerprints for bad decision-making and faulty judgment.
InFive: Steeple stays, a troubling schools report and spirits come to Occoquan
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates. 4. Vega bankruptcy. Prince William County Supervisor and Republican congressional...
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Former Loudoun County prosecutor announces Democratic campaign for new 31st District Senate seat
Russet Perry, a former Loudoun County prosecutor, CIA officer and current Leesburg attorney, will seek the Democratic nomination for the new Virginia State Senate 31st District seat in 2023, according to a news release. "This is a pivotal moment, not just for Virginia, but for the future of our children...
Sun Gazette editorial: Santa, deliver us divided government
It’s a little early to be asking Santa for a Christmas gift, but with having been good boys and girls here at the Sun Gazette editorial desk (our endorsements in local elections are all done!), we’d like to request something similar to what Jolly St. Nick gave us last year. Divided government.
InFive: Data center capital of the world, patchy fog and a Metro Silver Line update
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. A recent report predicts Northern Virginia will soon become the world’s first two-gigawatt data center market. That is 2 billion watts, or enough to perpetually power 1.5 million homes. 4. Silver Line extension update. Metro officials say the system's...
