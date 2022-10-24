Read full article on original website
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Top Buys by Directors: Finley's $259.8K Bet on UNP
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $259.8K by Teresa Finley, Director at Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP).
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors digesting a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data. Consumer staples, consumer discretionary, industrials, technology and financials shares are among the notable gainers. Materials, communications and energy stocks are weak. Healthcare stocks are mixed.
Elon Musk Has Dogecoin Rocketing Higher This Week
The price of the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) surged higher this week as Dogecoin supporter and Tesla Founder Elon Musk closed on his acquisition of the social media giant Twitter. According to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Dogecoin traded close to 43% higher this week, as of...
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
Daily Dividend Report: AAPL,BKR,ABBV,ROK,WBA
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 7, 2022. Baker Hughes announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of...
Why Rumble Stock Is Absolutely Crushing the Market This Week
Shares of video platform Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) are up a whopping 63% this week, as of 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. For comparison, the S&P 500 is only up 3.6% over this time. Helping boost its full-week gains, Rumble stock was also up 15% on Friday alone even though there wasn't any real news from the company.
Why Alibaba, KE Holdings, and RLX Technology Fell Today
Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE: BABA), real estate digital transaction platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE), and electronic vaping company RLX Technology (NYSE: RLX) were falling today, down 4.6%, 8.8%, and 8.9%, respectively, as of 12:55 p.m. ET. These companies didnt reportany material news, although earlier this week Alibaba...
Why Chevron Stock Barreled Toward an All-Time High Today
Shares of oil giant Chevron (NYSE: CVX) jumped 2.6% this morning and raced toward an all-time high price within minutes of the market's opening as investors cheered the oil stock's latest quarterly numbers. Chevron blew third-quarter earnings out of the water, handily beating Wall Street estimates and racking up huge...
Friday Sector Leaders: Computers, Credit Services & Lending Stocks
In trading on Friday, computers shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Apple, up about 7.7% and shares of Diebold Nixdorf up about 7.7% on the day. Also showing relative strength are credit services & lending shares, up on the...
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Why Dogecoin Popped Today
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), the meme-based cryptocurrency that caught fire early last year, was moving higher today after Elon Musk finally completed his acquisition of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last night. Musk has been a longtime backer of Dogecoin and has often tweeted about it on the social media site, which has...
Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DEF
The Invesco Defensive Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 136,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of DEF were up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Gilead Sciences,...
What Makes KVH (KVHI) a New Buy Stock
Investors might want to bet on KVH Industries (KVHI), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the...
Is Abiomed (ABMD) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
