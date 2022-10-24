Read full article on original website
Army joins Fire Fighting Course with Hawaii agencies
Recently the U.S. Army took part in a Wildland Fire Fighting Training exercise with local Hawaii agencies.
North Shore House Race Emphasizes Local Fixes For The Area’s Problems
Since narrowly winning the House seat for the North Shore and Koolauloa in 2016, Democratic Rep. Sean Quinlan has faced a variety of challengers. His latest is the creator of the popular Instagram account @meanhawaii, Mark Talaeai. Talaeai, the Republican nominee, is an unconventional opponent. But Quinlan is also an...
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
Breaking: After just 10 months on the job, Deputy Police Chief Hank retires; Maui’s Wade Maeda promoted
After just over 10 months on the job, Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III is retiring, according to an announcement today from the Maui Police Department. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier selected Hank as his second in command prior to being sworn in last December. Pelletier was selected by the Maui Police Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Tivoli Faaumu in April of 2021. He in turn, tapped Hank as his Deputy. Both came to Maui from Nevada where they had served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. A disturbance...
Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
HNN News Brief (Oct. 26, 2022)
The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
3 years after riot, an inside look into what’s changed at Maui Correctional Center
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than three years after a jailhouse riot caused more than $5 million at Maui Community Correctional Center, the media got an inside look at all the changes. Maj. Manny Labasan is MCCC’s Chief of Security. He says since the riot on March 11, 2019, there have...
Hawaii shipbuilding company founders charged in scheme to defraud investors of $28M
The warning comes as a spike in respiratory illnesses taxes hospitals. All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off. Environmental watchdogs are hoping another disaster doesn’t happen. All eyes on Navy as first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort kicks off.
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM HST. |. More showers...
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files
Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
PODCAST: ‘The Wind and the Reckoning’ movie brings Hawaiian history to life
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new movie that centers on the real-life events of the 19th century leprosy outbreak and the story of a Native Hawaiian who fights against forced relocation to Molokai is set to make its premiere in Hawaii. “The Wind and the Reckoning,” produced and directed by Big...
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
