After just over 10 months on the job, Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III is retiring, according to an announcement today from the Maui Police Department. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier selected Hank as his second in command prior to being sworn in last December. Pelletier was selected by the Maui Police Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Tivoli Faaumu in April of 2021. He in turn, tapped Hank as his Deputy. Both came to Maui from Nevada where they had served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

NEVADA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO