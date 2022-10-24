ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 1

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Breaking: After just 10 months on the job, Deputy Police Chief Hank retires; Maui’s Wade Maeda promoted

After just over 10 months on the job, Deputy Maui Police Chief Charles Hank III is retiring, according to an announcement today from the Maui Police Department. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier selected Hank as his second in command prior to being sworn in last December. Pelletier was selected by the Maui Police Commission to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Tivoli Faaumu in April of 2021. He in turn, tapped Hank as his Deputy. Both came to Maui from Nevada where they had served with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
NEVADA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hawaii's Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to vents on the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. A disturbance...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Need a smoke alarm? Hawaii Red Cross got you covered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Red Cross is extending its “Sound the Alarm” smoke detector installation campaign due to high demand. The statewide initiative usually happens during the month of May but it will restart and go until the end of the year. The Red Cross reports it...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Oct. 26, 2022)

The documentary can be found on all Hawaii News Now digital platforms. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, October 27, 2022

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:30 PM HST. |. More showers...
HAWAII STATE
honolulumagazine.com

The History of Hawai‘i From Our Files

Elegant block-printed holokū, dirndl skirts and sarongs in lively tropical prints are among the locally designed women’s fashions spotted during Aloha Week, the statewide festival celebrating Hawai‘i’s heritage. 1947: Yard House. Around 27,000 football fans (a record at the time) pack Honolulu Stadium in Mō‘ili‘ili to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Air CEO discusses new business partnership, pandemic recovery

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning artist Kris Fuchigami holds 10th annual ukulele festival. Kris Fuchigami is an Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning ukulele artist. He joined us to talk about his 10th annual ukulele festival. What's Trending: Repurposing dead spiders. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Repurposing dead spiders: That's is one of...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy