Morgantown, WV

Daily Athenaeum

Season on the line for WVU in home matchup against No. 7 TCU

Every game for the Mountaineers is more critical than the last. On Saturday, WVU will put its chances of bowl eligibility and the remainder of the season on the line when it hosts the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. West Virginia had a poor showing in its last game,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Daily Athenaeum

What if WVU had a Homecoming Court for coaches?

In honor of the 2022 Homecoming Court, The Daily Athenaeum sports staff made its own court selection of WVU head coaches. Each candidate is an active coach this season or will be soon. These coaches have made an impact on WVU fall sports and have become popular campus figures for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

WVU volleyball falls to Iowa State at home in 3-0 shutout

The West Virginia volleyball team lost another Big 12 match home to the Iowa State Cyclones in Morgantown on Wednesday, in a 3-0 match that was closer than the shutout score shows. The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) were within four points in all three sets, but were still unable...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Q&A: WVU Alumni Association reflects on homecoming traditions from past and present

Kevin Berry, WVU’s vice president for alumni relations and CEO of the Alumni Association, is a two-time WVU alumnus who has spent over 25 years at the University. Since his time as a student, Berry has attended the WVU homecoming celebration every year, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic pause. Now, he's working to expand opportunities for both the current student body and alumni to get involved in Homecoming through spirit truck stops, giveaways, postcards and more.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

Spooky things to do in Morgantown this weekend

For the first time since 2003, WVU’s Homecoming game and parade will fall on the weekend closest to Halloween. This means that in addition to being able to attend homecoming festivities, anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit will be able to find options within walking distance or a short drive away from campus.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Athenaeum

OPINION | Why students should care about Homecoming

Homecoming is not just for alumni. A common misconception is that the week of events is only for those coming back to visit, which is simply not true. There are numerous events that are available to students and faculty alike. From free giveaways to games and advice, there is something for everyone that currently attends school at WVU or finds themselves on campus this week.
Daily Athenaeum

FOOD REVIEW | Linsan Soul Food: A meal to heal the soul

With plenty of shops, entertainment and, best of all, so many great food options, High St. is one of the main attractions near WVU’s campus for students to enjoy. Some of the most popular options downtown offer sandwiches, ice cream, fries and cookies, but there is one restaurant that sells food found nowhere else in Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV

