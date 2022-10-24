Read full article on original website
Daily Athenaeum
Analysis | What will it take for WVU football to secure a bowl game?
After West Virginia’s victory over Baylor early this month and the crushing 48-10 loss against Texas Tech on Saturday, football season is officially halfway over. Whether a bowl game is on the horizon for the Mountaineers has yet to be seen. The last two weeks have been very up...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU women's soccer wins second straight against Kansas State to finish season
The West Virginia Mountaineers women’s soccer team won 1-0 against the Kansas State Wildcats on Thursday at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, honoring their seniors with their eighth win or tie in nine matches and their second straight win. The Mountaineers (7-4-7, 4-1-4) conclude their Big 12 regular season with...
Daily Athenaeum
Season on the line for WVU in home matchup against No. 7 TCU
Every game for the Mountaineers is more critical than the last. On Saturday, WVU will put its chances of bowl eligibility and the remainder of the season on the line when it hosts the undefeated No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs. West Virginia had a poor showing in its last game,...
Daily Athenaeum
What if WVU had a Homecoming Court for coaches?
In honor of the 2022 Homecoming Court, The Daily Athenaeum sports staff made its own court selection of WVU head coaches. Each candidate is an active coach this season or will be soon. These coaches have made an impact on WVU fall sports and have become popular campus figures for...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball falls to Iowa State at home in 3-0 shutout
The West Virginia volleyball team lost another Big 12 match home to the Iowa State Cyclones in Morgantown on Wednesday, in a 3-0 match that was closer than the shutout score shows. The Mountaineers (7-15, 0-9 Big 12) were within four points in all three sets, but were still unable...
Daily Athenaeum
WVU volleyball to face ninth conference matchup against Iowa State at home
WVU (7-14, 0-8 Big 12) just came off a loss to No. 1 Texas in Austin, and did not look very good against the Longhorns, with the Mountaineers falling in a 3-0 sweep. The Mountaineers are still seeking their first conference win, and will have a chance to do that against the Cyclones back at home.
Daily Athenaeum
Q&A: WVU Alumni Association reflects on homecoming traditions from past and present
Kevin Berry, WVU’s vice president for alumni relations and CEO of the Alumni Association, is a two-time WVU alumnus who has spent over 25 years at the University. Since his time as a student, Berry has attended the WVU homecoming celebration every year, with the exception of the 2020 pandemic pause. Now, he's working to expand opportunities for both the current student body and alumni to get involved in Homecoming through spirit truck stops, giveaways, postcards and more.
Daily Athenaeum
Spooky things to do in Morgantown this weekend
For the first time since 2003, WVU’s Homecoming game and parade will fall on the weekend closest to Halloween. This means that in addition to being able to attend homecoming festivities, anyone looking to get in the holiday spirit will be able to find options within walking distance or a short drive away from campus.
Daily Athenaeum
OPINION | Why students should care about Homecoming
Homecoming is not just for alumni. A common misconception is that the week of events is only for those coming back to visit, which is simply not true. There are numerous events that are available to students and faculty alike. From free giveaways to games and advice, there is something for everyone that currently attends school at WVU or finds themselves on campus this week.
Daily Athenaeum
FOOD REVIEW | Linsan Soul Food: A meal to heal the soul
With plenty of shops, entertainment and, best of all, so many great food options, High St. is one of the main attractions near WVU’s campus for students to enjoy. Some of the most popular options downtown offer sandwiches, ice cream, fries and cookies, but there is one restaurant that sells food found nowhere else in Morgantown.
