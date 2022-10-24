NFL World Reacts To Brutal Jets injury News

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are off to their best start in recent years, improving to 5-2 with a win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

But the win came at a cost in terms of injuries.

The Jets lost both rookie running back Breece Hall and starting offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker for the rest of the season due to injuries suffered Sunday. Hall tore his ACL and Vera-Tucker suffered a triceps injury that will necessitate surgery.

Safe to say the NFL world feels bad for the Jets, who appear to have a real chance to make their first playoff appearance since 2010.

Those aren't the only injury issues the Jets have been forced to overcome this season.

The offensive line has been hit particularly hard. Former first-round draft pick Mekhi Becton will miss the entire season due to a knee injury. Fellow offensive tackle George Fant was placed on the injured reserve following Week Three. And rookie Max Mitchell has missed the past three games due to a knee injury of his own, although he is at least expected to return this season.

To top off the rough injury day, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Corey Davis, the team's leading receiver, injured his knee against the Broncos, as well. Davis is considered "day to day," per Saleh, so the injury must not be overly serious.

Hopefully the Jets can overcome the rash of injuries and keep their dream season rolling.