Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers Rumored to Be Pursuing 2 New York Jets Wide Receivers

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers' offense needs help.

A report Monday indicated it could come from the New York Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on NFL Now that the Packers could be targeting a pair of Jets wide receivers prior to the league's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

Schefter pointed to Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims as possible trade targets. Both players have asked the Jets to be traded this year, with Mims doing so prior to the season and Moore last week.

Aaron Rodgers' team lost its third game in a row on Sunday, 23-21 to the Washington Commanders. During the game, an already thin receiving corps got thinner when leading receiver Allen Lazard left due to a shoulder injury.

Moore caused headlines last week when he asked the Jets for a trade and then was held out of the team's win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The second-year wideout has caught just one pass across his past two games.

Mims, another second-round pick in 2020, saw his first action of the season on Sunday due to Moore's absence. He caught just one pass for four yards.

Reports have indicated that the Jets do not wish to trade Moore. And given the fact that leading receiver Corey Davis suffered a knee injury on Sunday, it's probably unlikely they deal Mims, either.

But perhaps in the next week the Packers will make them an offer too good to pass up in the hopes of reviving Rodgers' receiving corps.

Keith Olsen
2d ago

how about throwing love in there and see what you got. Rodgers sucks. time to put him out to pasture. he's looking old

Paul Schultz
2d ago

you all need to look for a new Quarterback.. he's not trying to win anything.. he's there just to collect a check... Here's where Favre makes him far better than Kaaron Favre always tried never gave up to win a game... where Kaaron is like Ohhh welll

IamwhoIam
2d ago

it'll take these guys 4 maybe 5 weeks to get up 2 speed wit offense what's that week 12 haha this season is ova 4da pack GO VIKINGS🏈🏈🏈🏈

