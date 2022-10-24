ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Desmond Howards Names 4 College Football Teams On The Rise

By Mitchell Forde
 3 days ago

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Week Eight of the college football season brought several shake-ups at the top of the sport, including two top-10 teams suffering their first losses of the season.

Former Michigan star and current ESPN analyst Desmond Howard recapped the weekend by tweeting out his list of four teams on the rise and four teams whose stock is falling after the action.

No surprise, Oregon headlines the list of Howard's risers. With Howard on campus for ESPN's College GameDay, the Ducks rolled past then-No. 9 UCLA and former coach Chip Kelly 45-30 on Saturday.

Howard's other teams on the rise include Tulane, which moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since 1998 last week and proceeded to beat Memphis 38-28; Liberty, which routed BYU 41-14; and Ohio State, which remained perfect by trouncing Iowa 54-10.

Howard's list of teams whose stock is falling includes three programs that suffered their first loss of the season last week in Syracuse, Ole Miss and UCLA. Syracuse took an early lead on No. 5 Clemson but couldn't hold on, falling 27-21. Ole Miss gave up 28 unanswered second-half points in a 45-20 loss at LSU.

Howard also identified Central Florida as a faller. The Knights lost their first American Athletic Conference game of the year in a 34-13 defeat at East Carolina.

