Report: Here's What Rams Offered Panthers For Christian McCaffrey

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that the San Francisco 49ers weren't alone in offering a haul for former Panthers' running back Christian McCaffrey.

Reports surfacing last week stated that the Los Angeles Rams offered a second and third-round pick as well as a potential player for McCaffrey. However, new information released today shows Los Angeles' offer was much more competitive than initially believed.

According to Dov Kleiman , the Rams' final offer to the Panthers included a second and third-round pick in 2023, a fourth and fifth-round selection in 2024, and running back Cam Akers.

"Update 2: The #Rams offered to trade RB Cam Akers to the #Panthers for RB Christian McCaffery. Their final offer to Carolina was: 2nd and 3rd in the 2023 Draft, 4th and 5th in the 2024 Draft, and RB Cam Akers. The Panthers took the #49ers offer instead," Kleiman reported Monday morning.

Compared to the deal the Panthers accepted from San Francisco - a second, third and fourth-round pick in 2023 and a fifth-round pick in 2024 - this offer from Los Angeles included similar draft value in addition to a potential replacement at running back for Carolina.

Cam Akers, the Rams' running back included in the deal for McCaffrey, was reportedly on the trade block in Los Angeles after news surfaced last week that the team was trying to give him a "fresh start" with a new team.

Ultimately, it seems Carolina didn't believe his value matched up with the offer San Francisco proposed.