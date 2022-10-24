ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Another New York Jet Will Miss The Rest Of 2022 With Injury

By Cameron Flynn
 3 days ago

© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After learning this morning that Breece Hall will miss the rest of this season with a torn ACL, the New York Jets received even more devastating news this afternoon.

While speaking with the media Monday, head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker will also miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a tricep injury.

"Another massive #Jets injury: G/T Alijah Vera-Tucker is out for the season with a triceps injury suffered on Sunday, per HC Robert Saleh. Gut-punch for the Jets," Ari Meirov said Monday afternoon.

Vera-Tucker was the Jets first round selection back in 2021. The 14th overall pick started nearly every game for New York during his rookie campaign, playing 100% of their offensive snaps in all but two games.

This season, Vera-Tucker looked poised to continue his growth alongside a budding star at running back in Breece Hall. Now, both Hall and Vera-Tucker are expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Including Vera-Tucker, the Jets have now lost five offensive tackles to the injured reserve this year. Mekhi Becton, George Fant, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell, and now Vera-Tucker have all suffered injuries in 2022, with Brown the only one to return so far.

The Jets will hope to extend their four-game winning streak in Week 8 as they take on the New England Patriots.

DETROIT, MI
New York, NY
