Pete Carroll Announces Monday Update On Seahawks Wide Receiver DK Metcalf

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks fans can breathe a sigh of relief Monday.

Despite major concerns stemming from DK Metcalf leaving Sunday's game early with a supposed knee injury, Pete Carroll gave an update on the receiver's status today noting the overall outcome is "great."

" #Seahawks WR DK Metcalf suffered a patellar tendon injury on Sunday, but he does not require surgery. HC Pete Carroll told @SeattleSports that the overall outcome is great considering the circumstances. They don't have a timeline just yet, but this could've been much worse," Ari Meirov tweeted Monday morning.

Metcalf was one of a few NFL stars to suffer a scary injury in Week 7, though it appears the Seattle wide receiver may be more fortunate than the others.

Breece Hall, the rookie second-round pick for the Jets, suffered a torn ACL and meniscus damage in New York's 16-9 win in Denver last week, rendering him out for the remainder of the 2022 season.

While the update on Metcalf today was certainly positive, Pete Carroll also said there is no timeline for him to return as he recovers from a patellar tendon injury.

Seattle will hope for a speedy recovery from Metcalf as they take on the red-hot 6-1 New York Giants in Week 8.