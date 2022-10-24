Dallas Cowboys Veteran Likely Out For Season With Significant Injury

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys put forth a strong defensive performance in Week 7 to defeat the Detroit Lions 24-6.

However, after securing a late-game interception in Dallas' victory Sunday, Cowboys' cornerback Jourdan Lewis left the contest with a foot injury.

Later that day, David Moore of "Dallas Morning News" announced that Lewis is likely to miss the rest of the 2022 season with a Lisfranc fracture of his right foot.

"It appears Jourdan Lewis’ season is done," Moore said Sunday. "The veteran CB suffered what is believed to be a Lisfranc fracture of his right foot on his interception, people w/ knowledge of the injury said. Rookie DaRon Bland will now move into Lewis’ role."

Predominantly used as a slot corner, Lewis has been with Dallas for six years after being drafted by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Lewis' interception Sunday marked the first of his 2022 season and the eighth of his NFL career.

As Moore noted in his tweet , it's likely that fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland will see more playing time as he attempts to fill Lewis' role.

Looking to continue their strong defensive start to the season, the 5-2 Cowboys will host the Chicago Bears in Week 8.