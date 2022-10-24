ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Shedeur Sanders should be a legit Heisman contender, analyst weighs in

Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — has made his own headlines on the football field this season, and doesn’t seem to need his father’s name alongside his in order for people to know who he is anymore. His skills and ability to lead on and off the field have impressed nationally this season. Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 overall record this season and the team is ranked No. 6 in the FCS, first among all HBCU programs.
247Sports

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders says Travis Hunter can be an NFL first-round pick at two positions

Travis Hunter made his much-anticipated return to Jackson State's lineup in the team's 22-14 win over Campbell last Saturday. The five-star freshman, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, finished with four catches for 24 yards after missing the previous five games with a nagging ankle injury. Hunter, who was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2022, is playing well beyond his years according to head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Potential quarterback transfers in the upcoming 2022 portal cycle

Outside the playoff race, the biggest college football storyline of December will be the roster acquisition period, which kicks off when the portal window officially opens for football Dec. 5. You can bet the portal will be flooded by quarterbacks looking for fresh starts. In 2021, we saw huge names like Caleb Williams, Quinn Ewers, Bo Nix, Jaxson Dart, Dillon Gabriel and Jayden Daniels hit the portal and the result was that nearly half of all FBS starting quarterbacks to open the 2022 season were transfers.
247Sports

Decision day for 5-star CB Cormani McClain

One of the Florida Gators top targets in the 2023 recruiting cycle is set to announce their verbal commitment on Thursday evening. Lakeland (Fla.) five-star cornerback Cormani McClain is set to decide between Alabama, Florida, and Miami at an event held at the R.P. Funding Center that goes from 6-8 p.m. ET. His decision should come closer to 7:00 p.m. ET (barring any scheduling changes) and will stream on CBSsportsHQ. Swamp247 will be in attendance to provide updates from the ceremony.
247Sports

Prince Kollie Trades Waiting Game for Impacting It

When you’re used to impacting a football game the way Prince Kollie did during his prep days at David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tenn., standing idly by can be a torturous experience. The four-star prospect put up “video game” numbers as a linebacker/running back for the Pioneers in...
247Sports

FSU breaking out a new facemask vs. Georgia Tech

Florida State is breaking out a slightly different look for today's game against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles are wearing garnet-on-garnet uniforms with a white helmet, but the extra variation to the white helmet is a chrome facemask. The facemask is garnet. This is a look at FSU's uniform combinations previously...
247Sports

On a jubilant night for Miami, coach Mario Cristobal reiterates the Hurricanes 'need to be the gold standard'

Miami pulled off the stunner of the 2023 cycle on Thursday night, landing 5-star cornerback Cormani McClain over in-state foe Florida and Alabama in an absolute shocker. The Gators were the unanimous favorite in the 247Sports Crystal Ball and all the pre-announcement tea leaves were coming up orange and blue. It's not too different from when Arik Gilbert chose LSU, which caught even the LSU staff by surprise.
247Sports

How to watch: Cormani McClain commitment

WHERE: At the YouTube link above or on CBS Sports HQ. RANKING: No. 2 overall prospect on the 247Sports Composite, No. 1 ranked cornerback. MCCLAIN ON UF: "Florida is just home," he said. "It's just a place, it's home. You've got to have love for Florida." SETTING THE TABLE (WRITTEN...
247Sports

247Sports

