menifee247.com
City Council approves Menifee Commerce Center project
The Menifee Commerce Center got the final approval it needed, receiving unanimous support from the City Council last week. The project, first approved by the Planning Commission, will consist of two buildings covering 1.25 million square feet and 385,000 square feet. The complex will be located on what is now vacant land bordered by Ethanac Road to the north, Trumble Road to the west, and Dawson Road to the east. To the south is a portion of undeveloped McLaughlin Road, along with a county flood control channel and an SCE easement.
City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project
The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Riverside homeless encampment ban: City looking to connect unhoused residents with resources
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A new ordinance that will outlaw homeless encampments along the Riverside city portion of the Santa Ana riverbed has put the focus on efforts to get those living there to accept help. But trying to connect people with resources is not easy. That's where the city's Public...
iebusinessdaily.com
Moreno Valley to spruce up parks
Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
vvng.com
Overturned truck with trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic on the SB I-15
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An overturned truck with a trailer in Hesperia resulted in major traffic delays for motorists traveling on the I-15 freeway Wednesday. The accident was reported at 2:55 pm, on October 26, 2022, almost directly underneath the Ranchero Road overpass and near the freeway on-ramp. A...
citynewsgroup.com
Hundreds Help Welcome the Next Generation of Passenger Rail
A crowd of more than 300 on Friday helped usher in a new age of commuter transit in Southern California with a ribbon cutting for the new Arrow Line at the historic Redlands-Downtown station. Local, state, and national officials joined community members and leaders from the San Bernardino County Transportation...
Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard
The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
calexicochronicle.com
County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report
EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council
The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Receives Nearly $2 Million from San Manuel and County to Renovate Speicher Park
The City of San Bernardino has announced nearly $2 million in grants from the County of San Bernardino and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians to fund major upgrades to Rick Speicher Family Memorial Park. San Manuel has committed $1 million for the project and the County of San...
Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
KTLA.com
Man’s body found inside electrical vault at abandoned Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
The body of a man was found inside an underground electrical vault at the shuttered Carousel Mall in San Bernardino. Security video from the area showed the man wearing a backpack walking outside the mall at around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. Hours later, just after 7 a.m., a fire was reported...
bdmag.com
Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out
– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs
A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home
A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley
The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
iebusinessdaily.com
Low-cost airline to add San Bernardino flights
Breeze Airways, which brought the first commercial flights to San Bernardino International Airport earlier this year, will bring two more to the airport starting next year. Twice-weekly flights to and from Hartford, Conn. and Las Vegas are scheduled to begin operating from San Bernardino International Feb. 16, the discount airline announced today.
KTLA.com
Sheriff’s Department asks public for information to help determine if Moreno Valley death was homicide or traffic accident
A 28-year-old man was found dead in a Moreno Valley roadway on Sunday morning, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to come forward with any information that could help investigators determine if the death was accidental or intentional. Juan Franco, a Moreno Valley resident, was...
