The Menifee Commerce Center got the final approval it needed, receiving unanimous support from the City Council last week. The project, first approved by the Planning Commission, will consist of two buildings covering 1.25 million square feet and 385,000 square feet. The complex will be located on what is now vacant land bordered by Ethanac Road to the north, Trumble Road to the west, and Dawson Road to the east. To the south is a portion of undeveloped McLaughlin Road, along with a county flood control channel and an SCE easement.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO