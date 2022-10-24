ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menifee, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
menifee247.com

City Council approves Menifee Commerce Center project

The Menifee Commerce Center got the final approval it needed, receiving unanimous support from the City Council last week. The project, first approved by the Planning Commission, will consist of two buildings covering 1.25 million square feet and 385,000 square feet. The complex will be located on what is now vacant land bordered by Ethanac Road to the north, Trumble Road to the west, and Dawson Road to the east. To the south is a portion of undeveloped McLaughlin Road, along with a county flood control channel and an SCE easement.
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the city of Coachella have agreed on a beautification project for the Dillon Road corridor, which is located between Interstate 10 and Highway 86. The tribe and city officials will sign the memo of agreement at a ceremony on Monday. Officials said the partnership aims to increase The post City of Coachella, Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians agree to Dillon Road corridor beautification project appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Moreno Valley to spruce up parks

Moreno Valley will spend $6 million renovating its parks. The city council Tuesday unanimously approved the Parks Rehabilitation & Refurbishment Program, the larges project of its kind in Moreno Valley’s 38-year history, according to a statement. “Our 33 parks are the crown jewels of Moreno Valley,” Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Hundreds Help Welcome the Next Generation of Passenger Rail

A crowd of more than 300 on Friday helped usher in a new age of commuter transit in Southern California with a ribbon cutting for the new Arrow Line at the historic Redlands-Downtown station. Local, state, and national officials joined community members and leaders from the San Bernardino County Transportation...
REDLANDS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard

The city of Coachella has witnessed its very first Urban Forest Project. At today's ribbon cutting, many local officials, state representatives, and residents celebrated the 288 trees and over a thousand plants planted on Grapefruit Blvd. between Ninth Street and Leoco Lane. This project focuses on bringing shade to bicyclists and pedestrians. Mayor Steven Hernandez The post Coachella residents celebrate the completion of their new urban forest along Grapefruit boulevard appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
calexicochronicle.com

County Protests State’s Lithium Valley Draft Report

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors voted to send a letter to the California Energy Commission protesting the draft report of the Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Despite lithium being a naturally occurring resource in Imperial County...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council

The November General Election is two weeks away, and voting by mail is already underway in Riverside County. In Palm Springs, the city council will look a lot different after the election than it does right now. There are three districts that will be electing city council representatives. Among those three races, there is only The post Meet the candidates: Palm Springs City Council appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a homeless outreach option Thursday morning in Coachella. The department's Coachella Community Action Team teamed up with Union Pacific Railroad Police to provide resources to those in need. CCAT relocated approximately 10 transients alongside the train tracks on Grapefruit Blvd. between Avenue 48 and Avenue 49. Illegal homeless camps The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept relocates 10 transient people during Coachella homeless outreach operation appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
bdmag.com

Ironridge by Landsea Homes Sells Out

– Sellout of 481 single-family homes and townhomes underscores continued demand in the market. – Landsea Homes prepares to bring more housing to Orange County this year. Lake Forest, Calif. – Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced that its scenic IronRidge master-planned community in Lake Forest, California, has completely sold out. The first homes at IronRidge opened for sale in November 2017.
LAKE FOREST, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs

A SigAlert was issued for Interstate-10 through Banning and Beaumont Wednesday morning due to a collision that closed 3 traffic lanes. The traffic backup from the collisions stretched up to 6 miles past the Highway 60 interchange. Three big rig trucks collided in the eastbound freeway lanes near Highland Springs Avenue at 4:21 a.m., according to The post SigAlert: I-10 backed up 6 miles through Banning & Beaumont following wreck involving 3 big rigs appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home

A man has died after a fire broke out at his home in Beaumont Wednesday morning. The fire was reported at approximately 8:07 a.m. on the 1200 block of Beaumont Avenue. A caller told first responders that smoke coming from a dwelling unit behind a residence. Beaumont police and Cal Fire units arrived and found The post Man dies after fire breaks out in Beaumont home appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
mynewsla.com

Board Extends Moratorium for Rentals in Idyllwild Area, Temecula Valley

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the Idyllwild area, giving county staff time to research options for allowing additional rentals without over-saturating neighborhoods. “We’re talking about rights...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Low-cost airline to add San Bernardino flights

Breeze Airways, which brought the first commercial flights to San Bernardino International Airport earlier this year, will bring two more to the airport starting next year. Twice-weekly flights to and from Hartford, Conn. and Las Vegas are scheduled to begin operating from San Bernardino International Feb. 16, the discount airline announced today.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy