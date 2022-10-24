Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Cornerstone Rescue Mission holds annual “Night at the Mission” event after pandemic hiatus
RAPID CITY, S.D.– City officials and residents gathered at Rapid City Fire Department’s Main Street station on Monday to show their support for the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and the resources it offers to the community. From its earliest beginnings of operating within a residential home to the current 30 Main Street address, Cornerstone has been an important lifeline for the many people it has served over the years.
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
newscenter1.tv
Journey On in Rapid City prepares to expand team, resources thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D.– From December through most of the year so far, Rapid City’s Journey On program has responded to more than 7,000 non-emergency calls that would have previously gone through the Rapid City Police Department. And with the program to receive a portion of a federal grant for the city, Director of Operations Toby McCloskey spoke out on what it means for continued operations.
newscenter1.tv
How does the 2022 Sturgis Rally compare? The post-rally numbers are in
STURGIS, S.D. – The Post-Rally Summit, Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center, overviewed the 82nd Sturgis Rally, economic impacts and statistics of the people who visited. There was a number of things to learn from the presentations and this slide show. 82nd City Initiative Highlights. Overview of City of...
KEVN
Rapid City police chief talks about ‘challenging’ times
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department begins community video briefings to keep the public informed about serious issues affecting their neighborhoods. Chief Don Hedrick, with community relations specialist Brendyn Medina, discussed the RCPD’s response to an increase in violence over the summer in the neighborhood that includes North Maple, Knollwood, “and specifically the apartment complexes there,” Hedrick said.
newscenter1.tv
Seven things to know about the Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids event
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Knights of Columbus held their Coats for Kids event over the weekend, partnering with the Black Hills Sabers hockey team, with the hope that it will become an annual event. Here’s what you should know:. The Coats for Kids event will support families...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rocket Ship Park: We have a problem
SPEARFISH — The rocket ship slide feature at Evans Park has been many things to many people – a place to play, a place reflect on the nostalgia of youth, and a place to connect to past and future generations. “To us it’s a memorial,” said Dr. Jeff...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: Meet the Flight 1 singles state tennis champion from Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Athena Franciliso from St. Thomas More made sure she wrapped up the girls tennis season in style. Before closing the books on her sophomore season, she won two state titles and accomplished something that only a handful of tennis players from western South Dakota have ever accomplished.
newscenter1.tv
“Slowly and reluctantly” are requirements for this aspect of gun safety
CUSTER, S.D.- Putting a pistol back into its holster seems like an easy, mundane task, but it’s one that can actually be quite hazardous, even for experienced shooters, if proper precautions aren’t taken. Captain Phillip Shively with the Hot Springs Police Department, also a certified instructor for enhanced concealed carry permits in South Dakota, has a few reminders on re-holstering.
newscenter1.tv
What you need to know about the Haunted Mine Tour at Broken Boot Gold Mine
The Broken Boot Gold Mine in Deadwood is hosting their Haunted Mine Tour, and they hope you can join them. The 150 year old mine is a great setting for a haunted house since the mine creates a very creepy atmosphere. Here’s what to expect for the Haunted Mine Tour:...
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
KEVN
Snow for tonight through Monday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Snowfall will start tonight in the Big Horns. By the morning tomorrow, Sheridan will see snow, and then it will slowly spread into the rest of Northeast Wyoming during the morning and early afternoon. By the evening tomorrow, the Black Hills and northern counties will see snow. Snow showers will continue for northern and western counties throughout the night into Monday morning. Accumulation totals could be up to 6 inches for the northern Black Hills, Northeast Wyoming, and northern counties. Rapid City and areas to the south and east will not see a lot of snow and almost no accumulation. Temperatures tonight will still be mild with lows in the 40s. However, temperatures tomorrow will not rise very much. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s for South Dakota and 30s for Wyoming. We also will see some windy conditions with gusts up to 40 mph tomorrow afternoon. The windy conditions will continue throughout the night tomorrow and into Monday morning. Monday will be a bit windier with gusts up to 50 mph possible. The good news is that the winds will die down by Monday evening. Temperature wise, Monday will be the coldest day with highs around 40°. After Monday, highs throughout next week will be in the 50s.
KEVN
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
