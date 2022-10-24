Read full article on original website
Related
John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma
John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
Three Prototype Batteries Are Part of the Caterpillar Advanced Power Portfolio
According to Ajay Prasher, product marketing manager, for Caterpillar, it’s an interesting time in the industry, with decarbonization becoming more important. For this and many other reasons, Caterpillar developed the prototype batteries and announced the plan to exhibit them during bauma 2022. Allister Dennis, product manager, said that the...
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare
A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show
One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
Trimble at bauma: Machine Control for Paving, Pile Driving, Drilling
While Trimble is holding most of its big news for its Dimensions conference in November, the company at buama 2022 announced new factory-ready machine control options with ABI Mashinefabrik und Vertiebsgesellshacbht mbH, Vögele and Junttan Oy. These machines will be equipped from the factory with brackets, hardware and other...
Hyundai Unveils HW155H, First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Wheeled Excavator at Bauma 2022
Hyundai kicked off the world's largest trade show by introducing the HW155H, the first hydrogen fuel cell-powered wheeled excavator prototype. In the video below we give you all the details about this 18-ton fuel cell excavator, how it was made possible by a car, and why Hyundai thinks Hydrogen fuel cells—not batteries—are the fuel of the future.
My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022
The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
Amazon shares fall, oil earnings, home sales and more: Friday's 5 things to know
Amazon shares fall after 'disappointing' projections and home sales decline as integrated oil and gas giants become focus of third quarter reports. Here are Friday's "5 Things to Know."
New HMIs Are Discussed at iVT Expo
We were pleased to talk with the Otto Engineering team about their human machine interfaces (HMIs) during the Industrial Vehicle Technology (iVT) Expo. Angelo Assimakopolous, director of sales and marketing for Otto, shared several new products, including the G3C and G3M, rockers, and start/stop switches. Learn more in this video.
September 2022 Equipment Market Outlook
Leading indicators decrease but farm machinery shipments increased in June and heavy-duty truck production in July was 6.9% higher than one year prior. Even with deceasing fuel prices, economic indicator declines continue. Both the U.S. and European leading indicators lowered in July 2022. The U.S. decline matches what other indicators...
Bobcat to Debut New Skid Steer, CTL, Excavator and More at Bauma 2022
One of the must-see booths at Bauma 2022 will be Bobcat's. The equipment manufacturer is using the show to debut its latest loaders and a couple of innovative machine solutions. The booth will also host the company's electric compact track loader prototype. Bobcat's booth will be located at FN.817 and...
OEM Off-Highway
Fort Atkinson, WI
1K+
Followers
975
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT
OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.https://www.oemoffhighway.com/
Comments / 0