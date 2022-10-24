ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Deere Power Systems Exhibits New Tech, Electric-Hybrid Drivetrain at bauma

John Deere Power Systems (JDPS) will provide a look into the future of its engine and drivetrain technology at bauma 2022, Hall A4, Stand 325. The latest JDPS products, which include:. Next generation engines. The company’s alternative fuels strategy. Electric drivetrain. Battery advancements. Connected support—a remote monitoring and diagnostics...
The Automotive Space Is Poised for a Supply Chain Nightmare

A casual observer of the automotive space is likely aware that there’s an explosion of new vehicles coming to market as part of the move toward electric vehicles, but they may not fully realize the scale of this wave. Bank of America Securities puts the number of new models...
Dow Discusses Mobility Science Program During The Battery Show

One of our first videos during The Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo was with Dow. We were happy to talk with Esther Quintanilla, Global Market Segment Leader Automotive, Dow Polyurethanes, and Brian Russell, Mobility & Transportation Electronics Market Manager, Dow. They discussed the mobility science program that was launched recently; why the team made this move; and the benefits to their clients, which Russell believes will change the way Dow interacts with its customers.
Trimble at bauma: Machine Control for Paving, Pile Driving, Drilling

While Trimble is holding most of its big news for its Dimensions conference in November, the company at buama 2022 announced new factory-ready machine control options with ABI Mashinefabrik und Vertiebsgesellshacbht mbH, Vögele and Junttan Oy. These machines will be equipped from the factory with brackets, hardware and other...
My First Trip to Europe for bauma 2022

The busy, fall trade show season is upon us. The OEM Off-Highway team recently attended the first U.S. Industrial Vehicle Technology Expo (iVT Expo), which was such a great experience. By the time this issue is printed, we will have also attended the Battery Show and Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo, which are co-located in Novi, Michigan, and COMVEC in Indianapolis.
New HMIs Are Discussed at iVT Expo

We were pleased to talk with the Otto Engineering team about their human machine interfaces (HMIs) during the Industrial Vehicle Technology (iVT) Expo. Angelo Assimakopolous, director of sales and marketing for Otto, shared several new products, including the G3C and G3M, rockers, and start/stop switches. Learn more in this video.
September 2022 Equipment Market Outlook

Leading indicators decrease but farm machinery shipments increased in June and heavy-duty truck production in July was 6.9% higher than one year prior. Even with deceasing fuel prices, economic indicator declines continue. Both the U.S. and European leading indicators lowered in July 2022. The U.S. decline matches what other indicators...
ABOUT

OEM Off-Highway magazine has been the resource for engineers and product development team members at mobile heavy-duty on- and off-road equipment manufacturers for over 30 years. Our in-depth reporting on trends, technology developments, engineering innovations and new product releases keep our readers informed of the latest information in a dynamic and rapidly changing global industry.

