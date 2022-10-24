Read full article on original website
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
Magic Johnson doesn't think that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when LeBron James surpasses him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Magic Johnson Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thought He Would Hold The All-Time Scoring Record Forever
Magic Johnson stated that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar probably thought he would hold the all-time scoring record in the NBA forever.
Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship
While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James. Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in...
Lakers Could Have Alex Caruso, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma, And PJ Tucker For Less Money Than They’re Paying Russell Westbrook This Season
Los Angeles Lakers could have had four solid role players for less money than they're giving Russell Westbrook this season.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Jay Williams Says The Lakers Should Consider Trading LeBron James And Anthony Davis: "Everyone Should Be On The Table."
Jay Williams says the Lakers should start over and trade everyone.
NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, "Agonizing" News
Earlier Thursday afternoon, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson had a sad admission. Johnson said he's "agonizing" over the play of the Lakers since the season started. He's not too happy with the team's 0-4 start and thinks the team could be in for a long season. “I’m agonizing over...
Former Warriors Champion Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers And Defends Russell Westbrook: "It’s Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh"
Former NBA Champion Marreese Speights has called out the Los Angeles Lakers after they lost to the Denver Nuggets without Russell Westbrook.
Lakers News: Adam Silver Responds To LeBron James After Plea To Own NBA Team In Las Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has been vocal about his hopes to own an NBA franchise, following in the footsteps of other league legends who have transitioned into a management role after retiring. Michael Jordan is the most prominent NBA icon to own a franchise, serving as the Charlotte...
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups On Darvin Ham Becoming Head Coach Of Lakers: ‘It’s About Time’
Hard work paying off is a cliche that not many like to hear. While it guarantees that the work an individual will pay off, it does not dictate the time it will take for the work to show. NBA assistant coaches may feel the long duration of the grind in climbing the coaching ranks of professional basketball, and Darvin Ham was in that category until the Los Angeles Lakers hired him over the summer.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."
Nick Young comes to Russell Westbrook's defense in controversial tweet.
Lakers GM Rob Pelinka demonstrates how not to build around LeBron James: Timeline from 2020 NBA title to contract extension
The Lakers are a hot mess. One week into the season, they're giving extended rotation minutes to a former DoorDash driver, answering daily questions about Russell Westbrook's historically bad shooting, and watching Patrick Beverley address the crowd on their home opener, emphatically declaring: "We're going to make the playoffs." It's...
Magic Johnson Says Pat Riley Is The Greatest Coach Ever And The Showtime Lakers Could Beat Any Team In NBA History
Magic Johnson has big praise for his Showtime Lakers, putting them among the greatest teams of all time.
Ja Morant masterfully baited Ben Simmons into fouling out
Ben Simmons fouled out on Monday night for the second time in his first three games with the Brooklyn Nets, and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant says he strategically played a role in that. Simmons committed his sixth foul while he was guarding Morant with just under four minutes remaining...
Former NBA Coach Says The Denver Nuggets Should Trade For LeBron James And Pair Him With Nikola Jokic
George Karl says the Denver Nuggets should trade for LeBron James.
NBA World Comments on Pelicans, Willie Green
The NBA is taking notice of second-year coach Willie Green's work with the New Orleans Pelicans, from the coaching ranks to scouting and media circles.
LeBron James vs. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Career Comparison: King James Is Not Better Than Kareem
This is a very interesting career comparison between LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Isiah Thomas Explains Why LeBron James Is The Greatest Player In NBA History
NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas thinks LeBron James is the greatest player in the history of the league over Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Magic Johnson Has Brutally Honest Message For Lakers Fans
It has not been a good start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers. They've lost their first four games to open the season and haven't shot the ball well from the court. Even Magic Johnson isn't happy with their start. “I’m agonizing over the @Lakers play, the...
