Hawaii Symphony Orchestra with exciting news on upcoming concert
Demand is high in Hawaii: Jo Koy adds another show
Both shows are on sale now -- no code is necessary.
LIST: Best Saimin spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best saimin spots within a region and came out with their list of best saimin in Hawaii for Oct. 2022.
National Black Cat Day: How to celebrate in Hawaii
National Black Cat Day is observed every year on Oct. 27 which is close to the spooky holiday Halloween.
Daughters of Hawaii | Aloha Authentic Episode 302
There are many hands that contribute to perpetuate and preserve Hawaiian Culture. In this episode of Aloha Authentic, host Kamaka Pili sits down with the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, to learn about their preservation efforts of two royal palaces in the islands. We also speak with Pauline Worsham of Moanalua Garden Foundation to learn about the 75th Anniversary of the Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place at Queen Emma Summer Palace.
Surviving the Ghost Bus Hawaii
Yelp: This is where to find the best curry in Hawaii
From Thai curry, to Indian and Japanese curries, Yelp's latest list offers something to satisfy everyone’s taste.
Hawaii’s most popular Halloween costumes in 2022
"I would say if you're interested in being a cowboy or pirate, right now we still have that optimal selection. I would come today or tomorrow. Come Friday, you're going to miss out on some things," said Andrew Shum, Party City vice president of Operations.
PHOTOS: Waikiki Beach in the late 1940s, early 1950s
From people to parades, from buildings to boats, there are thousands of photos from the past that are now available to go through.
Maui’s lighting ordinance
Maui has approved an ordinance that regulates the blue light that is emitted by outdoor fixtures.
Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
Staff shortage leads to security problems for retailers
The lack of workers is hitting retailers especially hard as they deal with more security problems. Stores are taking extra measures to prevent theft.
Nurse shortages and full hospitals continue to impact state’s healthcare system
As one ambulance leaves, another one drives in, signs of busy times at hospitals.
Try your luck with the ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Hawai’i
Imagine entering a tattoo shop with your friends. They all know what they want, but you're stuck on what to get. A plumeria? Monstera leaf? What about something with hearts? You can't decide.
‘Bittersweet day’: Police ID body of boy found inside suitcase in Indiana; 1 person in custody, another at large
A months-long mystery involving a young boy found dead inside a suitcase in southern Indiana has been solved.
Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it
HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
14 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Oct. 17 through Oct. 23.
Tractor crash affects traffic on Nimitz Hwy
A motor vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer has closed Nimitz Highway at the westbound H-1 onramp, according to transportation officials.
Austin woman trying for baby says Texas abortion law nearly caused her death
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amanda and Josh Zurawski have been trying to have a baby for more than a year now. So when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Texas’ abortion ban went into effect, they never anticipated they were going to be directly impacted. That is...
