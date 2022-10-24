ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra with exciting news on upcoming concert

HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Daughters of Hawaii | Aloha Authentic Episode 302

There are many hands that contribute to perpetuate and preserve Hawaiian Culture. In this episode of Aloha Authentic, host Kamaka Pili sits down with the Daughters of Hawaiʻi, to learn about their preservation efforts of two royal palaces in the islands. We also speak with Pauline Worsham of Moanalua Garden Foundation to learn about the 75th Anniversary of the Prince Lot Hula Festival taking place at Queen Emma Summer Palace.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Surviving the Ghost Bus Hawaii

HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s most popular Halloween costumes in 2022

"I would say if you're interested in being a cowboy or pirate, right now we still have that optimal selection. I would come today or tomorrow. Come Friday, you're going to miss out on some things," said Andrew Shum, Party City vice president of Operations.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,327 COVID cases

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1,327 COVID cases and two deaths in the last week. There are 877 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 197 on the Big Island, 82 on Kauai, 153 on Maui, four on Molokai and 14 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total to 361,817. The state death […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Fentanyl making its way to Hawaii via air mail, here’s how you can stop it

HONOLULU (KHON2) — United States Postal inspectors said illegal trafficking of fentanyl through the mail is nonstop. Officials warn this is just the beginning and they’re urging the public to help. Brian Shaughnessy, U.S. Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Honolulu, said trafficking drugs like fentanyl through the mail is a huge […]
HONOLULU, HI

