Mississippi leaders point to tax cuts, business investments for economic growth
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s economy was the topic of topic of the 21st annual Hobnob on Thursday. Lawmakers and business leaders met in the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson to discuss the state’s gains and the future of the Mississippi economy. State leaders pointed to low unemployment rates, investment in Mississippi businesses and tax cuts […]
theclintoncourier.net
Business construction making progress in Clinton
The fall should see the reopening of a popular breakfast spot in Clinton, while the spring should bring a new business which will offer freshly-made food and a fill-up for cars, too. And there’s roast beef in the city’s future, as well. Clinton’s Waffle House plans to reopen...
WAPT
$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton
CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
Officials find car on side of Mississippi interstate, but not woman who was last seen nine days ago
Mississippi officials continue to search for a woman who has been missing for more than a week after finding the vehicle she was driving on the side of the interstate. Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office say that the vehicle that Chantel McCray was driving was located on I-55 in Hinds County.
Madison County Journal
Frame shop flourishing in Madison
MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s
An iconic Mississippi restaurant changing ownership after 37 years of serving up good food and good times in Jackson. Malcolm White is pleased to announce new ownership for his beloved establishment, Hal & Mal’s. This transition is an investment in the preservation of the Hal & Mal’s legacy. Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the Jackson staple beginning November 1, 2022, with continued involvement and dedication from Malcolm.
WLBT
Two dilapidated downtown structures set for demolition following Jackson Council vote
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two dilapidated structures just a short distance from Jackson’s multimillion-dollar convention center are set to be torn down. Tuesday, the city council approved a $47,755 contract with Love Trucking Co. to demolish buildings at 220 and 226 W. Pascagoula St. Under terms of the agreement,...
ourmshome.com
New Leland Speed Scholarship Provides Full Tuition for All Admitted Mississippi Students at MC
A new scholarship at Mississippi College, named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted high school or undergraduate transfer students who are residents of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students...
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
Vicksburg Post
Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County
A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
Vicksburg Post
LOOKING BACK: A tale of some of Vicksburg’s best-known citizens
In 1886, Basil Caromelo and Marie Bonelli lived in a house on the southeast corner of Clay and Adams streets, at the current addresses 1100 and 1110 Clay Street. They built a new house on the corner in 1889. Basil was born in Laurenzana, Italy, and Marie was born in Viggiano, Italy. Next to their house, the Bonellis planted a vineyard and vegetable garden.
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
WAPT
Forest Hill High School virtual for a third day due to water pressure issues
JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill High School will remain virtual Thursday because of a lack of water pressure. According to JPS leaders, school staff and families have been notified. This is the third day Forest Hill has gone virtual.
WLBT
One person dies in abandoned mobile home fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been found dead inside a massive mobile home fire Thursday morning, firefighters say. The 911 call came in around 3 a.m. from the Dixon Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Dixon and Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive. The Jackson Fire Department worked...
vicksburgnews.com
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg
Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
One-year-old in critical condition after falling into Byram day care pool
BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – A one-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a pool at a Byram day care. The incident happened on Friday, October 21 at Little Blessings from Heaven on Davis Road. The child was taken to Children’s of Mississippi for treatment. Byram Police Chief David Errington said the pool was […]
Vicksburg Post
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army
Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
Vicksburg Post
Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County
A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
