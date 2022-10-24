ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Business construction making progress in Clinton

The fall should see the reopening of a popular breakfast spot in Clinton, while the spring should bring a new business which will offer freshly-made food and a fill-up for cars, too. And there’s roast beef in the city’s future, as well. Clinton’s Waffle House plans to reopen...
CLINTON, MS
$40M medical marijuana growing operation has taken root in Canton

CANTON, Miss. — Mississippi's medical marijuana program has ramped up substantially in the past few months, with growers starting to harvest the first plants that patients can legally consume. During a news briefing Thursday, the Mississippi State Department of Health said provisional licenses have been issued to 138 dispensaries,...
CANTON, MS
Frame shop flourishing in Madison

MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
MADISON, MS
New ownership announced for iconic Mississippi gathering spot — Hal & Mal’s

An iconic Mississippi restaurant changing ownership after 37 years of serving up good food and good times in Jackson. Malcolm White is pleased to announce new ownership for his beloved establishment, Hal & Mal’s. This transition is an investment in the preservation of the Hal & Mal’s legacy. Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the Jackson staple beginning November 1, 2022, with continued involvement and dedication from Malcolm.
JACKSON, MS
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
LOOKING BACK: A tale of some of Vicksburg’s best-known citizens

In 1886, Basil Caromelo and Marie Bonelli lived in a house on the southeast corner of Clay and Adams streets, at the current addresses 1100 and 1110 Clay Street. They built a new house on the corner in 1889. Basil was born in Laurenzana, Italy, and Marie was born in Viggiano, Italy. Next to their house, the Bonellis planted a vineyard and vegetable garden.
VICKSBURG, MS
One person dies in abandoned mobile home fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One person has been found dead inside a massive mobile home fire Thursday morning, firefighters say. The 911 call came in around 3 a.m. from the Dixon Mobile Home Park, near the intersection of Dixon and Officer Thomas Catchings Senior Drive. The Jackson Fire Department worked...
JACKSON, MS
The most haunted place in Mississippi sits right here in Vicksburg

Mississippi is home to some of the most haunted places in the world. If you are an adventurer and aiming to visit some of the strangest places in Mississippi, McRaven House is the best option. What started as a family home for an expectant couple in the 1800s would eventually...
VICKSBURG, MS
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army

Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
PORT GIBSON, MS
Fire destroys home on Nailor Road in Warren County

A residence on Nailor Road was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon, according to Jeff Riggs, spokesperson for the Warren County Fire Service. Riggs stated that 911 received a call at around 2:45 p.m. about a structure fire in the 5200 block of Nailor Road in Warren County. Upon arrival, Assistant Chief Robert Whitten found a fully involved single-story home.
WARREN COUNTY, MS

