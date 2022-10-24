Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE News: Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley Preview Clip, Survivor Series 2022 on Home Video in January, Top 10 Devastating Knockouts
– WWE released a new preview clip for Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel:. – PWInsider reports that WWE Survivor Series 2022 will release on home video on January 10, 2023. The event will feature the first-ever WWE main roster WarGames match. – Today’s WWE Top 10 showcased...
Top Stars' AEW Returns 'Imminent': Report
Several of AEW's top stars' returns are reportedly 'imminent.'
wrestlingrumors.net
Sami Zayn Possibly In Line For Huge WWE Push
That would be a way to go. There are all kinds of stars in WWE but Roman Reigns is far ahead of just about everyone else. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Title for over two years and there is nothing to suggest that he will be losing the title anytime soon. After dominating for so long, it is going to take someone special to take the title from him. Now we know who might be one of his next challengers.
stillrealtous.com
Shane McMahon Threatened To Fire WCW Star When He Joined WWE
After WWE acquired WCW fans waited patiently for the WCW stars to arrive on WWE programming. Buff Bagwell made his debut with WWE when he faced Booker T on the July 2, 2001 episode of Raw, but things quickly went south for Bagwell. During a recent interview with Chris Van...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Superstar undergoes hip surgery
WWE Raw Superstar Tommaso Ciampa revealed on his Instagram Wednesday that he underwent surgery for a hip injury. Ciampa did not indicate how long he will be out of action. He last wrestled against Bobby Lashley at a house show on September 17 in Bakersfield, California. Wrestleview wishes Tommaso Ciampa...
wrestleview.com
New report surfaces that IMPACT star is returning to WWE
According to PWInsider Chelsea Green has finished up with IMPACT Wrestling, and is expected to be returning to WWE. Earlier this month there were rumors making the rounds on the internet that Green would be departing IMPACT Wrestling for WWE. Green had then taken to Twitter to comment on the reports that she loved every minute of the internet keeping her relevant.
PWMania
Backstage News on WWE Returning to Saudi Arabia in 2023
According to reports, WWE has changed the date of their first event in 2023 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Following WWE Crown Jewel on November 5, WWE was set to return to Saudi Arabia for the first event of the following year in February 2023. However, according to reports, the February 2023 date has been pushed to May 2023.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Confirms Return of The Elite with New Vignette, Don Callis Note
The Elite are officially set to return to AEW programming soon. AEW Executive Vice Presidents Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been away since being suspended due to the backstage fight at AEW All Out in early September, but now it has been confirmed that they are on their way back.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Karl Anderson’s Future With NJPW Following Scheduling Spat
Karl Anderson is the current NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion. As such, the promotion has expected that Anderson will defend that title, or else be stripped. That talking point has been a major focus among wrestling circles lately, as rumors swirl about Anderson’s status with New Japan. New Japan will...
wrestleview.com
AEW Dynamite Preview: World Title Match, No. 1 Contender’s Match
*Live coverage of AEW Dynamite will begin tonight at 8:00 pm ET*. AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS, and emanate from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. As of this writing, AEW is advertising the following for tonight’s show. -AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley defends against...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Discusses WWE's Creative Pivot Away From Vince McMahon
Kevin Owens has been rejuvenated ever since Paul "Triple H" Levesque embarked on a new creative era in WWE as the newly-named Chief Content Officer. This past August, Owens declared his "Prizefighter" persona would be returning to "Raw," with his main goal being to capture championship gold again. The callback to the original design of ruthless character in WWE is just one of many gimmick alterations that have been ushered in over recent weeks. According to Owens, the majority of stars backstage are welcoming to the new approaches Triple H is trying out on television.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on The Kingdom Signing with AEW, Their Talks with WWE, FTR’s Involvement, More
The Kingdom has reportedly signed with AEW. The Kingdom’s Mike Bennett, Matt Taven and Maria Kanellis finished up with Impact Wrestling on October 8 at the post-Bound For Glory tapings, dropping the Impact World Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They debuted with AEW on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage, technically still as Impact champions as the title change didn’t air until the October 20 edition of Impact.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On WWE Holiday TV Taping Plans
With the holiday season quickly approaching, new details have emerged on how WWE plans to handle its live and taped television shows in December. According to PWInsider, "WWE SmackDown" will be live every Friday except for the December 23 broadcast on Fox. WWE will hold a double "SmackDown" taping on December 16 at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The December 16 episode will still air live, while the following Friday will be pre-taped that night. Similarly, WWE pre-taped the 2021 Christmas Eve episode in Chicago. "SmackDown" will return to the live format on December 30 from Tampa, Florida.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Believes Recent WWE In-Ring Segment May Have Been His Best Ever
Sami Zayn believes he may have pulled off the best in-ring segment of his career during a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown." Zayn has received praise for his role in a storyline involving The Bloodline. Zayn had been calling himself the "Honorary Uce" and while it appeared Roman Reigns was going to cut ties with him during the September 23 episode of "SmackDown," he instead was officially recognized as an honorary member of The Bloodline.
wrestleview.com
AEW Named To Fast Company’s “Brands That Matter” List
Fast Company announced on Tuesday that AEW has been named to its second annual “Brands That Matter” list. The list honors the brands that communicate and demonstrate purpose. The award honors companies and nonprofit organizations which have achieved cultural relevancy and more. You can read the full press...
wrestleview.com
WWE and Hulu update; New trademark filed
The expiration date on WWE content that is on Hulu has been removed. Both sides had been working out a deal which was set to expire in late December. As of this writing, neither side has commented on a new agreement. Back on October 21, WWE filed a trademark “Scrypts,...
