newscenter1.tv
How prepared is Rapid City Streets Division for snow
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Don’t let these sunny days fool you, winter is coming. But the crew with Rapid City’s Street Division are prepared. The department has been doing maintenance on their sanders over the summer months. Now they are transitioning to their dump trucks, putting in sander bodies and attaching plows. The city is also fully stocked on de-icing chemicals with about 10,000 pounds of salt on hand. Also in their arsenal are two 2,000 gallon magnesium chloride pre-treat systems. The liquid road treatment is applied ahead of the storm which helps the dry material do its job.
newscenter1.tv
Nugget ‘Rushes’ into weather forecasting, but is sticking with his day job
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nugget, the mascot for the Rapid City Rush, joined Meteorologist Anna Hamelin to forecast the weather leading up to the home opener on Friday, October 28th. You can watch the forecast here!
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
frcheraldstar.com
Fall River Community Action Team searching for new home
Photo by Brett Nachtigall/Fall River County Herald-Star. Volunteers with the Fall River Community Action Team include, from left, Theresa Miller, Karen Montgomery-Smith, Barb Walter and Bea Olson. Currently located at 647 S. 5th Street in Hot Springs, Community Action offers a wide range of community services including monthly commodities as well as a Treasures Boutique and a Thrift Fun Store.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTO GALLERY: Rapid City Fire Department fire academy recruits get behind-the-wheel practice on station vehicles
RAPID CITY, S.D.– The Rapid City Fire Department fire academy recruits were out getting some hands-on training in the department’s larger vehicles Tuesday morning. The EVOC, or “Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course” is designed to help recruits and staff get practice and refreshers on navigating vehicles on busy roads. From making turns, parking, and docking situations, this training usually happens about once or twice a year for operational staff.
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
newscenter1.tv
Journey On in Rapid City prepares to expand team, resources thanks to federal grant
RAPID CITY, S.D.– From December through most of the year so far, Rapid City’s Journey On program has responded to more than 7,000 non-emergency calls that would have previously gone through the Rapid City Police Department. And with the program to receive a portion of a federal grant for the city, Director of Operations Toby McCloskey spoke out on what it means for continued operations.
newscenter1.tv
How does the 2022 Sturgis Rally compare? The post-rally numbers are in
STURGIS, S.D. – The Post-Rally Summit, Tuesday at the Sturgis Community Center, overviewed the 82nd Sturgis Rally, economic impacts and statistics of the people who visited. There was a number of things to learn from the presentations and this slide show. 82nd City Initiative Highlights. Overview of City of...
newscenter1.tv
Cold weather safety tips for pet owners
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures arrive, the Humane Society of the Black Hills is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on the safety of their animals. Outreach and Education Coordinator Kay Kieper shared some advice for pet owners. Signs of a cold dog:. “Check their...
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how you can help keep your home safe from fires
RAPID CITY, S.D.– This Autumn has provided a spectacular show of color but all those falling leaves could increase your risk for fire. As the wind begins to knock leaves free from trees, they start accumulating in the yard and around your house. The Rapid City Fire Department says...
newscenter1.tv
“Slowly and reluctantly” are requirements for this aspect of gun safety
CUSTER, S.D.- Putting a pistol back into its holster seems like an easy, mundane task, but it’s one that can actually be quite hazardous, even for experienced shooters, if proper precautions aren’t taken. Captain Phillip Shively with the Hot Springs Police Department, also a certified instructor for enhanced concealed carry permits in South Dakota, has a few reminders on re-holstering.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
kotatv.com
Woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday night in the area of Catron and Black Hills boulevards. The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family. According to a release from the Rapid City Police Department, the woman was driving...
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City students hang pledge to be drug free for the community to see
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Tuesday was the start of Red Ribbon Week in Rapid City. It’s part of a national drug abuse prevention and awareness campaign that encourages school kids to commit to a drug free life. Mayor Steve Allender joined students from throughout the Rapid City Area...
KELOLAND TV
Arrest made after weekend stabbings; ex-child care worker pleads not guilty; Miner Brewing Co. to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Sioux Falls man is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail without bail this morning, facing two charges of first-degree attempted murder.
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
