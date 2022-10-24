RAPID CITY, S.D.– Don’t let these sunny days fool you, winter is coming. But the crew with Rapid City’s Street Division are prepared. The department has been doing maintenance on their sanders over the summer months. Now they are transitioning to their dump trucks, putting in sander bodies and attaching plows. The city is also fully stocked on de-icing chemicals with about 10,000 pounds of salt on hand. Also in their arsenal are two 2,000 gallon magnesium chloride pre-treat systems. The liquid road treatment is applied ahead of the storm which helps the dry material do its job.

