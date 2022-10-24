Wickers dig volleyball: Three Wicker sisters have been key players for WHS for 10 years

Read full article on original website
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
WHS Varsity Choir learns, performs at Augustana College
The Woodstock High School Varsity Choir recently enjoyed a unique overnight experience in Rock Island, Ill. On Oct. 9 and 10, 42 of the school’s 47 Varsity Choir members attended […]
nprillinois.org
Jason Benetti, White Sox announcer on broadcasting, baseball, and cerebral palsy | Community Voices
Jason Benetti, Chicago White Sox announcer, shares his story at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum’s “For the People” speaker series, featuring bold thinkers with unique insights into the people of yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Cerebral Palsy Foundation YouTube series, Awkward Moments with Jason Benetti.
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Centennial Expands Redevelopment Plans for Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois to Include Seniors Housing
VERNON HILLS, Ill. – Dallas-based real estate firm Centennial has revealed plans to expand on its Hawthorn 2.0 redevelopment of Hawthorn Mall, a super-regional shopping center in Vernon Hills, a northern suburb of Chicago. Built in 1973, the mall currently houses over 120 retailers. Centennial first announced the redevelopment...
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
William ‘Bill’ Edwin Butenschoen, 81
William “Bill” E. Butenschoen died on Oct. 22, 2022. He was born Sept. 15, 1941, to Esther Hughes in Jefferson Park, Ill. He married Joan Augustine on Sept. 8, 1962. Bill worked for AB Dick & Co. in Park Ridge for many years, and then he worked for Lemke Machinery in Woodstock before retiring. He was a skilled machinist.
WSPY NEWS
Domestic incident in Batavia leads to lockdown at schools
Batavia police say what turned out to be a domestic situation in the 400 block of Mill Street led to a lockdown of Batavia High School and HC Storm Elementary School Thursday morning. Police had been called for a report of a burglary in progress at around 8:20 and were...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
959theriver.com
Suburban Haunted House Named Top 3 In the Nation!
Year in and year out, the folks at Hell’s Gate Haunted House seem to rack up awards. Haunt Season 2022 is no difference with the attraction in Lockport being named the third scariest haunted house in the nation, according to Hauntworld.com. This isn’t the only list they have appeared...
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree
GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbery suspect arrested in Elgin, police say
A suspect involved in a robbery at a Gurnee Mills Portillo's was arrested in Elgin Wednesday night, police said.
gehsecho.org
Glenbard East Swept Off Their Feet with Teenage Grief
While some saw his energy fill up their class, and others saw him blossoming outside of school as he shared his authentic self, the tragic and unexpected death of Jeff Eaton affected nearly everyone at East regardless of their relationship with him. Some might say the news of his short...
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Celebrates ‘Epic’ Night in Chicago with Stunning Photos
Carrie Underwood took her glittery Denim and Rhinestones Tour to Chicago, Saturday. And the country music superstar tossed out some high-power adjectives to describe the experience. “EPIC” she wrote on Instagram. ” You guys sang every word! Seriously…incredible!!!” And Carrie Underwood then used the hash tags #Fringe #fire and #ILoveMyJob....
Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open
A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Angelo Pleotis, 64, was inside the residence, taking a shower during the moment of impact.
NBC Chicago
‘The Golden Girls' Kitchen to Hit Chicago. Here's a Peek at the Pop-Up's Menu
"The Golden Girls" Kitchen will dish all these and more when it rolls into Chicago. The pop-up restaurant has its sights set for a spring 2023 opening at a "secret location." The immersive experience will pay homage to the iconic sitcom, ringing bells to the famed Miami spots where characters Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia gathered throughout the show's seven seasons.
napervillelocal.com
More kids with RSV than hospital beds in Naperville and elsewhere resulting in long ER waits and scared parents
A surge in children contracting RSV, a serious respiratory illness, is filling pediatric beds at Naperville’s Edward Hospital and other suburban medical facilities and forcing some to wait long hours in ERs or be sent downstate for treatment. The situation is one that’s growing nationally, with medical professionals at...
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
